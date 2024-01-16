Amir Inaugurates National Archives Of Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani inaugurated the National Archives of Qatar, affiliated with the Amiri Diwan, in Msheireb on Tuesday morning.

HH the Amir toured the facility and was briefed on the National Archives of Qatar's infrastructure and its contents that are dedicated to monitoring the history of the State of Qatar as well as organizing the collection and preserving documents and archives along with ways of supervising them.

His Highness also listened to a presentation on the details of the facility's different departments and their methods of work.

The inauguration was attended by a number of Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials.

On this occasion, HE Chairman of the Board of Trustees of National Archives of Qatar Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Attiyah expressed his gratitude to HH the Amir for inaugurating this important achievement, which is considered an advanced national center that preserves the history of the State of Qatar, contributes to documenting the national cultural identity, and conserves its heritage and culture.

The National Archives of Qatar, affiliated with the Amiri Diwan, was reorganized according to the Amiri Decision No. (29) of 2023. It aims to enrich intellectual activity, monitor the history of the State of Qatar, and organize and supervise the collection and preservation of documents and archives, in implementation of the provisions of Law No. (7) of 2023 on documents and archives.

It also aims to enable access to information, records and documents and facilitate their use by setting standards and policies that regulate the process of managing public, private, historical and national documents in the country.

The National Archives of Qatar is concerned with identifying all documents of historical value in possession of ministries and other government agencies or individuals as well as other documents and archives located abroad and determining the mechanisms for the Archive to obtain and transfer these documents and archives to it or to obtain copies of them. (QNA)

