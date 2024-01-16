Maximizing Engagement Through Dow's Employee Resource Groups (Ergs)

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published in Dow's 2022 INtersections Progress Report

From innovation to improving the customer experience, Dow's ERGs drive action both inside and outside of the company. Our ERGs are a source of community and connection, while also amplifying impact by aligning to strategic company priorities such as wellbeing, talent needs, supplier diversity and our growth strategy.

10 ERGs

600+ Chapters

~22,000 Employees

57.3% Global Workforce Participation

98% People Leader Participation

#3 DiversityInc Top Companies for Employee Resource Groups Specialty List

Asian Diversity Network (ADN)

FOSTERING AWARENESS FOR SUSTAINABILITY ACROSS ERGS AND GEOGRAPHIES

In 2022, ADN partnered with PR!ME to co-sponsor the Sustainability Literacy Series – virtual webinars about Dow's sustainability strategy and actions. Two sessions – ESG Reporting and Emissions Deep Drill – were hosted in 2022, with the series continuing in 2023 on topics such as circularity, governance, water initiatives and social impacts. The series is open to all employees and contractors across Dow regions.

ENGAGING IN EMPLOYEE DEVELOPMENT

In February 2022, ADN launched Engage2Elevate (E2E), an employee development program spanning 16 countries and 14 functions. E2E focuses on bringing Asian talent together across different geographies to enhance connectivity, engagement and skill development, and foster the advancement of Asian talent within Dow. Since the inception of the program:



33% of participants have been promoted 93% of participants are still with Dow

Disability Employee Network (DEN)

STARTING THE CONVERSATION ON DISABILITY INCLUSION

In celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month in October, DEN promoted disability inclusion through events, employee stories and the sharing of valuable resources. The theme,“Let's Talk About It,” provided a platform to encourage conversations and equip individuals to feel comfortable talking about disabilities and disability inclusion.

ADVANCING ACCESSIBLE FACILITIES FOR ALL

Facilities for All is Dow's long-term strategy to drive the continuous and sustainable improvements required in our physical workplaces and help reach our ambition to be the most inclusive materials science company in the world. As part of this global initiative, DEN and Women's Inclusion Network (WIN) partnered with Dow's Operations team in Latin America to advance accessibility at many of our manufacturing plants. The project team identified barriers to accessibility that people face and developed recommendations to overcome these challenges. Among the improvements were inclusive accessibility options to sites and facilities, new and updated lactation rooms, and other enhancements depending on the needs of the site.

Global African Affinity Network (GAAN)

PROMOTING STEM IN BRAZIL

Dow and GAAN supported 30 university students with a scholarship for Cidadão Pró-Mundo English courses through the CRIE (Ciência, Representatividade, Inovação e Educação ) and Ilimite-se programs, which focus on the scientific and professional development of Black and Brown undergraduate students at the University of São Paulo and the State University of Campinas. The scholarship provided access to free Cambridge University materials, classes through Google Classroom and three hours of class content per week, among other benefits.

WAZOBIA PROGRAM COMPLETES FIRST COHORT GAAN's

Wazobia Program, a peer-topeer mentoring and coaching program that pairs African-heritage participants with mentors across the EMEAI region, completed its first cohort. Sixteen mentees across the region were paired with 40 mentors. The program's goal is to build relationships, strengthen trust and collaboration, deliver innovative solutions and enable career growth.

GLAD

APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAM FOR TRANS WORKERS IN LATIN AMERICA

In Latin America, trans workers too often find themselves unable to access a safe, supportive education due to the fear of discrimination and violence. In 2022, GLAD initiated a project in partnership with other major global companies called the Transgender Learning Program, which hires young trans people between the ages of 18 to 25 who have a high school education. Over six months, each apprentice works at various partner companies, such as Dow, where they build their professional network and receive training to develop their skills. At the program's conclusion, many participants are highly sought after by Dow and other companies, due to their knowledge and experience.

GLAD SOUTH AFRICAN CHAPTER AWARDED GRANT TO PROTECT LGBT+ FROM SYSTEMIC DISCRIMINATION

GLAD, in partnership with WIN and GAAN, was awarded $35,000 through the ALL IN ERG Fund to develop and implement the Dala Ikusasa (“Create The Future” in Zulu) program in Durban, South Africa. The program aims to address systemic discrimination against abused women and members of the LGBT+ community by providing access to legal services, counseling and entrepreneurship skills. The funds also supported the creation of a hydroponic garden for a local women's shelter. Women can use the garden to grow vegetables for their own use or to sell them to help build financial independence from their abusers. The project will directly benefit over 1,000 people.

Hispanic & Latin Network (HLN)

HLN LAUNCHED IN CHINA

HLN launched its first chapter in China during the Dow Greater China 2022 Inclusion Day at the Shanghai Dow Center. HLN chapters are now present in 10 countries across Asia Pacific, and membership has expanded to over 140 members. During its launch, HLN ally Todd Tao shared how the chapter was formed during the peak of Shanghai's COVID lockdown, and other participants and allies shared their motivations for joining.

SUPPORTING UKRAINIAN REFUGEES IN TERNEUZEN

HLN initiated a cross-ERG effort to assist Ukrainian refugees who arrived in Terneuzen, the Netherlands. The collaborative effort provided housing to more than 20 refugees through Dow Tiny Houses, a program demonstrating affordable, sustainable living in less than 500 square feet. Employees also worked with the local municipality to accelerate structural support to arriving families. In addition, HLN helped launch an employee donation platform to collect food and goods that were donated to a local food bank and other organizations.

Middle East North Africa Intercultural Network (MENA)

DOW MENA SUPPORTS ACCESS SPORTS AND RECREATION PROGRAM

MENA granted $25,000 to support the ACCESS Sports and Recreation program in Detroit, Michigan. One hundred and seventy children enrolled in this program, which helps them develop important life skills while having fun. The students are from school districts and communities where sports and after-school programming are rare. ACCESS Sports and Recreation offers four weekly sports sessions to keep the children, ages 6 to 17, active and engaged, while building their physical strength, improving their mental health, and helping them develop discipline, teamwork, communication and leadership skills.

PR!ME

LAA PR!ME AND HR TEAM DEVELOPED A RESUME DATABASE FOR HIRING 50+ PROFESSIONALS

Initiated in Latin America for customer service roles, a database for job candidates aged 50+ was created to help contribute to increasing diversity and provide Dow with a pool of experienced professionals. Hiring people aged 50+ enables us to replicate the diversity of society, reflecting the different ages and experiences that make up our communities.

AROUND THE WORLD PR!ME AND RISE PROVIDE RECIPROCAL MENTORING

Multiple teams were brought together in person and virtually for a reciprocal mentoring program between PR!ME (50+ years of age) and RISE (new employees) across Southeast Asian countries. Colleagues from different generations brought their experiences and shared their expertise on topics such as digitalization, sustainability, ID&E and well-being. This creative approach enabled individuals from different locations, functions and businesses to share perspectives and learn from one another. A survey of participants demonstrated multiple positive outcomes from the program.

RISE

THE GREAT RESTART TAKES A FRESH LOOK AT CAREER MOVES

The RISE EMEAI chapter held a global webcast as part of“The Great ReSTART” series. The webcast featured a range of speakers who shared their experiences with career moves between locations, businesses and functions. The webcast also covered the topic of returning to work after a lengthy leave to raise young children. The discussion earned the largest attendance in The Great ReSTART series.

Veterans Network (VetNet)

SCHOLARSHIP AND DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES FOR VETERANS

Through Dow's silver partnership status with the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, Davenport University now offers free scholarship funds and professional development opportunities to Dow VetNet members. All Dow employees are eligible to take advantage of these programs; however, the program is focused on VetNet members.

Women's Inclusion Network (WIN)

WIN ADVOCACY PRIORITIES BECOME U.S. LAW

When President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act in August 2022, it made headlines for its support for semiconductor manufacturing and science research and development. Lesser known is that the CHIPs Act also included provisions addressing sexual and sex-based harassment in science – a priority promoted by WIN since 2019. WIN, along with Dow Government Affairs and members of the Society of Women Engineers (SWE), advocated for the Combating Sexual Harassment in Science Act and the STEM Opportunities Act – policies that would positively impact women working in STEM. Although the two pieces of legislation did not pass individually, provisions from both are included in the CHIPS Act.

EMERGE 2022

In May 2022, more than 500 Dow employees attended EMERGE, our third All-ERG conference, in Houston, Texas. This dynamic conference united employees from more than 30 countries and across businesses and functions to identify actions to advance Dow's ID&E strategy and drive business results. The event included employee stories, leadership insights, interactive activities and a day of service, which served as the foundation of Dow's first-ever global serve-a-thon.

Dow Canada Takes Steps in Truth and Reconciliation

In 2022, Dow Canada's Indigenous Network – a unique employee network supporting Indigenous peoples and communities – led regional initiatives to commemorate National Truth and Reconciliation Day on September 30. In Canada, this day honors the Indigenous survivors of the residential school system, their families, communities and the children who never returned home. In Calgary, more than 100 employees took part in a workshop led by Elder Florence Kelly, who shared her personal experiences attending one of Canada's residential school programs in Ontario.

In Fort Saskatchewan, Dow also sponsored the proclamation of Truth and Reconciliation Day by the City of Fort Saskatchewan, and employees took part in a film screening and community round dance held by the Métis Nation of Alberta. The day promotes the theme“Every Child Matters” and continues to raise awareness of the generational impact of stripping away the culture and freedoms of Indigenous children forced to attend residential schools.

