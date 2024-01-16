Beyond Business: Principal® Provides Office Space To Pi515

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on Principal

DES MOINES, Iowa, January 16, 2024 /3BL/ – Principal Financial Group® welcomes Pi515 to its global headquarters through a lease providing the Des Moines tech-focused nonprofit in-kind office space. Beginning today, Pi515 will operate on the first floor of 710 9th Street on the Principal® campus.

“Principal is committed to cultivating a vibrant, thriving campus and downtown,” said Jo Christine Miles, director, Principal® Foundation and Principal Community Relations.“Providing space to Pi515 as an in- kind donation is a proactive, innovative approach to investing both in the fabric of downtown Des Moines and the future of the broader community.”

Repurposing office space demonstrates the commitment of Principal to expand access and adds youthful energy to the Principal campus and downtown core. Pi515 will have a rent-free space allowing them to focus financial resources on their mission and provides a well-equipped space to help prepare students for a variety of career opportunities in the emerging digital workforce.

"As Pi515 celebrates our 10th anniversary, it's humbling to transition into our new home. Here, we'll create even more opportunities for young people in Des Moines to thrive, equipping them with the skills needed for the future of work," said Nancy Mwirotsi, founder and executive director of Pi515. "A heartfelt thank you to Principal Financial Group - the kids and I are incredibly excited for this new chapter."

Pi515's relationship with Principal began in 2021 with the creation of the Tech Mentorship Program . Through this collaboration, Principal hosts youth twice a week, for an entire school year in the Principal Community Learning Center on its downtown campus to learn from Principal employees who volunteer their time to teach the technology and professional skills necessary to succeed in a digital workforce. Each student also earns three college credits. Through this initiative, Principal plays a key role in empowering refugee and underserved youth in the Des Moines Metro while developing a talent pipeline for tomorrow's STEM leaders.

News Release Contact

Corporate information and community

Sara Bonney , 515-878-0835

1As of September 30, 2023.

2Ethisphere, 2023.

3Pensions & Investments, 2022.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with 19,500 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for more than 140 years, we're helping more than 61 million customers1 plan, protect, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal® is proud to be recognized as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere2, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and a“Best Places to Work in Money Management3.” Learn more about Principal and our commitment to building a better future at principal .

About Pi515

At Pi515, we believe in the power of opportunity to drive student success. On April 25th, as we celebrate our 'Day of Innovation' and a decade of innovation, we are excited to present an AI Challenge and a pitch session from our inspiring Girls Entrepreneurs. For 10 years, we've been committed to building a community that empowers underserved youth with future-forward skills. Our mission is to challenge, inspire, and teach technology skills to students with potential - empowering refugee and underserved youth to achieve success, garner influence, and gain stability in their families and communities. Join us in celebrating 'A Decade of Innovation' and witness the incredible talent and potential of our youth. For more information and to be a part of our transformative journey, please visit .

Principal®, Principal Financial Group®, and Principal and the logomark design are registered trademarks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., a Principal Financial Group company, in the United States and are trademarks and service marks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., in various countries around the world. © 2024 Principal Financial Services, Inc.