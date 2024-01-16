Amir Receives Phone Call From German President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from President of the Federal Republic of Germany HE Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
During the call, the latest developments on the regional and international arenas were discussed, especially the developments in the situation in Gaza and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, in addition to issues of common interest.
In this regard, HE the German President expressed his thanks to HH the Amir for the efforts and endeavors of the State of Qatar in releasing the hostages.
