Amir To Receive Czech Republic President Tomorrow

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will receive the President of the Czech Republic HE President Petr Pavel and the accompanying delegation at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday.

HH the Amir will hold talks with HE President Petr Pavel on bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop them.

HE the President of the Czech Republic will arrive in Doha today on an official visit to the country.