Amir To Receive Czech Republic President Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will receive the President of the Czech Republic HE President Petr Pavel and the accompanying delegation at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday.
HH the Amir will hold talks with HE President Petr Pavel on bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop them.
HE the President of the Czech Republic will arrive in Doha today on an official visit to the country.
MENAFN16012024000063011010ID1107728560
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.