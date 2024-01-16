Amir Emphasizes Significant Role Of National Archives Of Qatar In Preserving National Memory

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said that the inauguration of the National Archives of Qatar today is a contribution to preserve the State of Qatar's history and document the country's cultural and national identity.

In a post on his official account in 'X' platform, His Highness said today's National Archives of Qatar inauguration is an addition to the country's national institutions to preserve the State of Qatar's history and document its cultural and national identity through archiving historic documents, enhancing research and historiography, and raising awareness of their significance.