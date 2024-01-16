Amir Emphasizes Significant Role Of National Archives Of Qatar In Preserving National Memory

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said that the inauguration of the National Archives of Qatar today is a contribution to preserve the State of Qatar's history and document the country's cultural and national identity.
In a post on his official account in 'X' platform, His Highness said today's National Archives of Qatar inauguration is an addition to the country's national institutions to preserve the State of Qatar's history and document its cultural and national identity through archiving historic documents, enhancing research and historiography, and raising awareness of their significance.
MENAFN16012024000063011010ID1107728553
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.