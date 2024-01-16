Prime Minister Meets Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Davos: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met on Tuesday with the Caretaker Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon HE Najib Mikati on the sidelines of the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani underscored, during the meeting, the dangerous attempts to drag Lebanon into a regional war, stressing that the expansion of violence and conflict in the region will have gross consequences if they spill over, particularly on Lebanon and the neighboring countries. He emphasized that it is imperative for the international community to act immediately to stop these Israeli violations of international law.

