Czech Republic President Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: President of the Czech Republic HE Petr Pavel arrived in Doha this evening, on an official visit to the country.
His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Czech Republic HE Nasser bin Ibrahim Al Lingawi, and the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the State of Qatar HE Petr Chalupsky.
