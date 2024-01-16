Revolutionizing Mesa's Connectivity: Fiberfirst Launches Cutting-Edge Internet Services In Arizona

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Empowering Mesa with Next-Level Internet Access for Homes and Enterprises

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FiberFirst, a Texas-based internet service provider (ISP), has officially introduced its cutting-edge fiber internet services to Mesa, Arizona. This milestone comes as a result of FiberFirst's strategic partnership with Ubiquity, a distinguished private infrastructure investment firm specializing in critical communications infrastructure. Operating as an ISP on Ubiquity's open-access network in Mesa, AZ, FiberFirst is poised to revolutionize internet connectivity in the city.

"We are excited to bring FiberFirst to the city of Mesa, Arizona, in communities like Dobson Ranch and anticipate a long-lasting partnership with the residents," stated Bryan Davis, Executive Vice President of Sales and Service at FiberFirst.

Following a successful soft launch on November 14, 2023, FiberFirst has fully commenced its services more broadly in the Mesa market as of today, January 11, marking the company's third state of operation. This development represents a significant stride in FiberFirst's ongoing journey of growth and expansion. Prior to this, FiberFirst had already established itself in Texas, offering high-speed fiber internet to residents and businesses in the DFW and greater Austin regions. Additionally, the company achieved another recent milestone by introducing its services in Omaha, NE, at the end of October 2023.

"Our aim is to empower the Mesa community with top-tier internet services, setting a new standard for connectivity in the region, by creating your Favorite ISP Experience!" Emphasized Davis.

Dobson Ranch and its neighboring areas will be the first to experience the services offered by FiberFirst. The company is committed to serving the Mesa community by providing high-speed, multi-gigabit-capable internet services, along with whole-home Wi-Fi and a range of other connected solutions. With service plans offering speeds of up to 5GB for homes and tailored multi-gigabit solutions for businesses, FiberFirst ensures a seamless experience without data caps or extra fees.

About FiberFirst

FiberFirst is a Texas-based service provider, delivering services over 100% fiber optic networks. It offers multi-gigabit speed fiber internet connections and value-added communication services to homes, businesses, and enterprises with locally based support teams. For more information, please visit FiberFirst .

SOURCE FiberFirst