Häagen-Dazs® Shops Announce Return Of Real Fruit Smoothie Lineup

To celebrate the new year,

Häagen-Dazs® Shops

welcome back their lineup of five Real Fruit Smoothie flavors, available in Shops nationwide beginning today through March 31. The returning Real Fruit Smoothies feature five smoothie flavors and the most extensive lineup of the brand's dessert offerings, including Aloha Mango, Strawberry Banana, Wildberry, Pomegranate Berry, and their latest flavor, Strawberry Mango.

Each smoothie features Häagen-Dazs signature sorbet flavors blended with vanilla ice cream and fruit for a luxurious and refreshing dessert experience. For a non-dairy alternative, an extra scoop of sorbet can be added in place of ice cream upon request.

Real Fruit Smoothie flavors include:



Aloha Mango: made with a blend of Häagen-Dazs Mango Sorbet and vanilla ice cream with fresh peaches, bananas, and pineapple juice.

Strawberry Banana: made with a blend of Häagen-Dazs Strawberry Sorbet and vanilla ice cream, strawberries, bananas, and cranberry juice.

Wildberry: made with a blend of Häagen-Dazs Strawberry Sorbet, vanilla ice cream, blueberries, strawberries, and cranberry juice.

Pomegranate Berry: made with Häagen-Dazs Raspberry Sorbet, vanilla ice cream, strawberries, and pomegranate juice. Strawberry Mango: made with Häagen-Dazs Mango Sorbet, vanilla ice cream, strawberries, peaches, and pineapple juice.

"We're excited to bring back this fan-favorite dessert lineup to kick off the new year," said Rachel Jaiven, Häagen-Dazs ®

Marketing Director.

"With the holidays behind us, consumers tend to lean toward items that are fresher and better–for–you; but when it comes to dessert, Häagen-Dazs Shops offer a unique experience that incorporates real fruit into a dessert you can feel good about indulging in. Each dessert brings a refreshing and smooth flavor profile, elevating your smoothie experience like never before."

The Real Fruit Smoothies are available for purchase in person at all Shop locations within the United States, or pre-ordered for pick-up and delivery (available at select locations).

The Real Fruit Smoothies are available for purchase in person at all Shop locations within the United States, or pre-ordered for pick-up and delivery (available at select locations).

About Häagen-Dazs® Shops

Häagen-Dazs® Shops have been dreaming up playfully luxurious ice cream treats and creative desserts since opening their first location in Brooklyn, NY in 1976. With 200+ franchised shops now open across the country, the dessert establishment offers guests exceptional service and products, with each new visit as memorable as their frozen treats. From scoops to Dazzler sundaes and shakes to smoothies, the possibilities are endless for folks inspired by the flavors of the Häagen-Dazs® brand. Thät's Dazs(TM).

LOCATIONS : Arizona, Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wyoming

