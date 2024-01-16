ESIC Adds 1.59 Mn New Employees In November

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: Provisional payroll data from the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) indicates that approximately 1.59 million new employees joined India's workforce. This figure marks a 7.5% decrease compared to the 1.72 million new employees added in October ministry of labour and employment said that of the new additions, about 747,000 were young employees under the age of 25. November saw the inclusion of around 20,830 new establishments under the ESIC's social security scheme, expanding coverage to more workers, nearly half (47%) of the total 1.59 million employees added in November were youths under 25, showcasing a significant generation of job opportunities for the nation's younger population gender-wise analysis of the payroll data revealed that women accounted for 317,000 of the net enrolments in November, with 58 transgender employees also registering under the ESI scheme comparison, October saw 1.72 million new ESIC registrations, including 825,000 young employees under 25. Additionally, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had reported a net addition of 1.53 million members in October, an 18.22% year-on-year increase, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Haryana were the leading states in terms of EPFO member additions in October, collectively contributing around 58.92% or 901,000 of the total new memberships.

