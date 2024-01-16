Republic Day: Airspace Curbs Announced Till January 29 - Here's How NOTAM Will Impact Flight Operations In Delhi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Airspace restrictions will be in place in the national capital for 11 days this month because of the Republic Day preparations and celebrations, according to an official will be airspace curbs from January 19 to 25 as well as on January 26 and 29. Landing or take-off of non-scheduled flights of scheduled airlines, and chartered flights will not be permitted from 10 am to 1.15 pm during the January 19-25 period, the official said on Tuesday January 19 to 25, restrictions will be in place daily from 1000 hours to 1315 hours. During this period, non-scheduled flights of scheduled airlines and chartered flights will not be allowed to take off or land at the Delhi airport, according to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM).During this period, scheduled flights will not be impacted per the NOTAM issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), these restrictions will be in force from 6 am to 9 pm during the period from January 26 to 29 the Republic Day on January 26, no flights will be allowed to take off or land from 0600 hours to 2100 hours, a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) is a notice with information that is essential to personnel involved in flight operations official said the curbs will not impact the movement of scheduled flights of scheduled airline operators per the NOTAM issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), no landing or take-off of flights will be permitted at the Delhi airport from 0600 hrs to 2100 hrs on January 29, the day of the Beating the Retreat ceremony will be no impact of NOTAM on IAF, BSF, Army aviation helicopter operations as well as state-owned aircraft/helicopters that are flying with the Governor/Chief Minister of a state Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's largest airport and handles around 1,300 flights daily.

MENAFN16012024007365015876ID1107728532