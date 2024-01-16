(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Apellis Pharmaceuticals against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants represented SYFOVRE "demonstrated a favorable safety profile” with minimal adverse effects and“no events of retinal vasculitis or retinal vein occlusion” observed. Notwithstanding defendants' claims regarding the safety of SYFOVRE, on July 15, 2023, the American Society of Retina Specialists (“ASRS”) published a letter highlighting concerns with SYFOVRE. Specifically, the ASRS indicated that physicians have reported cases of eye inflammation in patients treated with SYFOVRE, including six instances of occlusive retinal vasculitis, a type of inflammation that blocks blood flow through the vessels that feed the retina and potentially results in blindness. On this news, the price of Apellis common stock declined $32.04 per share, or nearly 38%, to close at $52.46 per share on July 17, 2023.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of KeyCorp against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against KeyCorp. According to the complaint, one of the Company's principal sources of revenue is net interest income (“NII”), which is calculated as the difference between interest income received on earning assets (such as loans and securities) and loan-related fee income, and interest expense paid on deposits and borrowings. During the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Key downplayed concerns with its liquidity while overstating the effectiveness of its long-term liquidity strategy; (ii) Key overstated its projected NII for the second quarter and full year of 2023, as well as related positive NII drivers, while downplaying negative NII drivers; (iii) as a result, Key was likely to negatively revise its previously issued NII guidance; and (iv) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Key's business, financial results, and reputation.

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW)

On June 27, 2023, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced that“ACI's employees improperly accessed and used sensitive consumer financial information for internal testing purposes and without employing appropriate information safety controls. These internal tests created fake payment processing files that were treated as containing legitimate consumer bill payment orders by ACI's consumer bill payment platform. Due to weaknesses in its information security practices, ACI caused the erroneous bill payment orders to be sent to consumers' banks for processing. These actions initiated debits totaling approximately $2.3 billion in mortgage payments from nearly 500,000 borrower bank accounts without their knowledge or authorization. The Bureau found that ACI's actions violated the Electronic Fund Transfer Act and its implementing rule, Regulation E, as well as the Consumer Financial Protection Act of 2010's prohibition of unfair acts and practices. The order requires ACI to stop its unlawful activities and adopt and enforce reasonable information security practices. The order also requires ACI to pay a $25 million civil money penalty.”

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Applied Digital Corporation against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. The lawsuit alleges Applied Digital made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies, including: (i) Applied Digital had overstated the profitability of its datacenter hosting business and its ability to successfully transition into a low-cost AI Cloud services provider; (ii) Applied Digital's Board of Directors was not independent within the meaning of NASDAQ listing rules; (iii) accordingly, Applied Digital had overstated the efficacy of its business model and failed to maintain proper corporate governance standards; and (iv) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject the Company to significant financial and/or reputational harm.

