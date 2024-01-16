Novelist Scott Fad Wins Prestigious National Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Scott Fad, author of "King of Nod"

"King of Nod" by Scott Fad

Scott Fad wins Book of the Year Award for King of Nod

HILTON HEAD, SC, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Novelist Scott Fad has been awarded the Grand Prize from the Historical Fiction Company for his debut novel, King of Nod . Published by River Grove Books, King of Nod earned top honors in the annual HFC Awards program, an annual awards program which celebrates the best historical fiction writing of the year.An epic, sweeping Southern Gothic, King of Nod (Trade Paper, ISBN: 9781632996640, $34.95, 738 pp., 6 x 9) is a masterful and mesmerizing tale about the past, the present-and how some things never die.About King of Nod: Sweetpatch Island, South Carolina, 1971. For young Boo Taylor it's a land of lush salt marshes and sun-soaked beaches, rich in history and folklore-yet steeped in superstition and hiding a terrifying secret. After twenty years of self-imposed exile, Boo is summoned home to Sweetpatch upon news of his father's strange death to face the friends and enemies of his youth, including his long-forsaken love. It seems everything he ran away from-the bigotry, the violence, the betrayal-has been buried under a modern landscape of golf courses and luxury hotels. Yet his homecoming reawakens the ancient forces that haunt the island and seek to right a centuries-old crime.Acclaimed novelist Scott Fad's Southern Gothic masterwork, King of Nod, layers time and secrets in an intricate pattern of half-truths and glimpses of redemption to unravel the island's great mystery-and its inexorable connection to Boo's own fate.King of Nod has garnered high critical acclaim:“An exceptional, superbly-crafted novel.” -Kirkus Reviews“An extraordinary book.” –Foreword Reviews“Spellbinding” – Suspense Magazine“Destined to become a classic.” – Fresh FictionA seamless, suspenseful, spellbinding tale about ghosts, betrayal, redemption, and secrets, King of Nod is exquisite. With its brilliant plotting, enchanting cast of characters, and to-die-for setting, King of Nod will grab readers and not let go.According to its review, The Historical Fiction Company lavishes high praise on King of Nod:“Stunning. Brilliant. Sumptuous. If you were to take all the elements of Toni Morrison's Beloved, John Steinbeck's East of Eden, Stephen King's The Body (Stand by Me), the southern feel of To Kill a Mockingbird, and the literary genius of Zafon's The Shadow of the Wind, and put them into one book... this is it.”Named one of the best writing contests of the year and sponsored by The Historical Fiction Company ( ), the HFC Awards honor the most compelling historical fiction works of the year. Based in Georgia, The Historical Fiction Company includes such entities as Historical Times Magazine, the Historium Press, and the History Bards Podcast.Scott Fad ( ) is an award-winning novelist, an accomplished artist and a retired health plan executive. The father of two is also a former bouncer, bricklayer, boxer, blackbelt and marathoner. Originally from Newark Delaware and a graduate of the University of Delaware, he now writes, paints, fishes and runs a consulting business from his home on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. River Grove Books is an imprint of Austin Texas-based Greenleaf Book Group.

