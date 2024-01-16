Strainsforpains, Inc. Announces Corporate Update

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Strainsforpains secures its largest orders to date

- Yehoshua ShainbergNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Strainsforpains , Inc. secures its largest orders to date from NYC establishments.(Strainsforpains, Inc.)(OTC Markets : EBYH)Strainsforpains, Inc. is pleased to announce it has closed out 2023 with its largest orders to date, valued at $65,000, from various CBD and health markets, including Forces of Nature, Portokali, and other prominent establishments in New York City. This significant achievement marks a major milestone for our company and underscores the increasing demand for Strainsforpains' high-quality products. With this significant order, Strainsforpains will deliver its full spectrum topical CBD products, renowned for their exceptional quality and effectiveness. The company continues its collaboration with Popped, a NYC company, to jointly develop products and services with anticipated sales of six hundred thousand dollars by the end of 2024.With a commitment to meeting the growing demand for its signature brand and product line, Strainsforpains has ambitious plans for 2024. Our other CBD product line will feature water-soluble liposomal technology, an innovative nanoliposmal encapsulation that has been scientifically proven to increase the absorption of CBD by 80%. This cutting-edge technology distinguishes our products in the market, offering superior benefits to our clients. By diversifying its product offerings, the company aims to cater to a broader range of customer needs and solidify its position in the industry.The data technology division, which collaborates with hospitals and physicians, is also expected to experience a substantial increase in sales in 2024. Our app is currently being upgraded to position itself as a leading educational tool for pain management operations at hospitals and with doctors specializing in pain relief. Mr. Shainberg, president of Strainsforpains, expressed his satisfaction, stating“We are thrilled to conclude 2023 with our most substantial orders to date and anticipate an outstanding 2024, as we introduce our signature brand and product line to the market”. This order consists of a cream-based product, designed for pain relief related to muscle pain and bone ailments. It positions Strainsforpains to make a significant impact in the CBD industry and establish itself as a leader in effective pain relief solutions. The projected market demand for Strainsforpains' signature brand and product line is highly promising.Strainsforpains has conducted extensive market research and analysis to support our optimistic projections for 2024. The CBD market is constantly growing, with consumers increasingly seeking high-quality and unique products. Our commitment to innovation, superior quality, and customer satisfaction positions us well to capitalize on this market trend and drive substantial growth in the coming year.Overview of Strainsforpains, Inc.: Please visit our website at . Strainsforpains, Inc. is an innovative healthcare data technology Company located in New York, N.Y. The Company's objectives are to provide doctors, nurses, dispensaries, and patients access to an APP that will allow for an advanced determination of comparison of strains or brands of cannabis combinations with major illnesses, in a user-friendly manner. The company owns a 6.5-acre facility in Pennsylvania that will be used for CBD product production. Mr. Shainberg is a member of the prestigious International Cannabinoid Research Society,Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Strainsforpains, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Strainsforpains, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Strainsforpains, Inc.'s ability to control, and those actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Strainsforpains, Inc. filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets.For further info and Media Contact: Yehoshua Shainberg , ... , 347-218-0844.

