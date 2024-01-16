Taffy Event Strategies Joins Forces With Leading Edge Expositions On Cwcbexpo, A Premier Cannabis Business Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Partnership Expands the Reach and Influence of 10th Annual New York Trade Show and Conference Focused on the Growth of the Cannabis Industry

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Taffy Event Strategies has joined forces with Leading Edge Expositions to produce CWCBExpo , the premier East Coast cannabis business event. The 10th Annual CWCBExpo (Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition) will take place June 5-6, 2024 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. Taffy Event Strategies is a full service trade show and event management company and provided sales support to CWCBExpo in 2023.

In this milestone year for CWCBExpo, the New York legal cannabis market is poised to be one of the largest in the world; expecting to generate hundreds of millions in revenue annually. According to New York Governor Katherine Hochul, the cannabis market will also create and sustain thousands of jobs across the state, all while prioritizing equity, promoting small business growth, ensuring product quality, and maintaining consumer safety.

Plans are underway for the biggest and most immersive CWCBExpo New York in June. Highlights will include an energetic exhibit floor; a relevant conference program with expert speakers in in finance, start-ups, investing, science and technology; and non-stop networking opportunities. Debuting alongside the Women's Pavilion that features established sponsors and businesses that employ, support and mentor women to become executives, will be a“Women in Cannabis” Luncheon with presentations from industry pioneers and trailblazers.

“Leading Edge Expositions planted a flag in the cannabis industry by having the first cannabis business trade at the Javits Center In New York, long before the state had legalized adult use. We are thrilled to have Taffy Event Strategies navigate and lead us through the next phase of producing CWCBExpo events in this dynamic industry that continues to evolve and grow. It was a successful endeavor having Taffy Events support our sales effort in 2023 and we are looking forward to combining our resources and expertise to produce even more fruitful and engaging events for the industry and our stakeholders,” said Christine Ianuzzi, CEO of CWCBExpo, Leading Edge Expositions.

Taffy Event Strategies, a female led company, has a proven track record of helping its long-term clients produce industry leading events that are relevant and valuable for the markets and communities they serve.

Under this new long-term partnership, Mary Bender will serve as CWCBExpo Show Director. She has extensive trade show and sales experience and has held leadership positions in diverse industry events. Bender is currently Secretary/Treasurer of IAEE (International Association of Exhibitions Executive) Board of Directors. Christine Ianuzzi, of Leading Edge Expositions, will remain as CEO.

“New York and the East Coast clearly hold the most growth and opportunity for the cannabis industry and we're very proud to partner with and support the leading show in this fertile region. Serendipitously like CWCBExpo, Taffy Events is also celebrating its 10th anniversary and this partnership is a great way to bolster both of our businesses,” said Jennifer Hoff, CEO of Taffy Event Strategies.“At Taffy Events we are more than just show managers and become active members of the communities we serve. We look forward to growing and flourishing the phenomenal relationships that Christine Ianuzzi and her team have already built at CWCBExpo,” she added.

About Leading Edge Expositions (LEExpos) and CWCBExpo

CWCBExpo, produced by LEExpos, is an established business-to-business trade show event for the legalized cannabis and hemp industry. It is held in New York City, the largest business, financial, and media market, and is the leading forum for dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, investors, medical professionals, government regulators, legal counsel, and entrepreneurs looking to achieve business success and identify new areas of growth in this dynamic and fast-growing industry. Visit: .

About Taffy Event Strategies

Taffy Event Strategies is a full-service trade show and management company comprised of forward-thinking experts who live for producing events that are seamless, vibrant and innovative. Taffy Events blends proven strategies with fresh ideas and technologies to shape events into experiences that inspire audiences, create business connections and deliver results. Together, the Taffy Events team has spent decades selling, marketing and managing conferences and trade shows across multiple industries. Visit: .

