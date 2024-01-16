360 TALENT AVENUE FEATURED ON”VIEWPOINT PROJECT WITH HOST DENNIS QUAID”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Lacey Menchen, Founder and CEO of 360 Talent AvenueHENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 360 Talent Avenue (360), a leading talent acquisition firm, announced today that it will be featured in a new episode of the award-winning documentary series Viewpoint, hosted by acclaimed actor Dennis Quaid. This segment, Revolutionary Changes in the Recruitment Industry, will air later this month and delve into the ever-evolving landscape of hiring and its impact on the modern workforce.Trailblazing Innovation in a Dynamic Industry“These are unprecedented times in hiring,” said Lacey Menchen, Founder and CEO of 360 Talent Avenue.“With a shifting talent pool and a myriad of additional factors at play, finding the right talent has never been more challenging. It's an honor that Viewpoint recognized our innovative approach and invited us to share our story on a national platform.”Menchen continued, "360 Talent Avenue consistently pushes boundaries in talent acquisition, providing unparalleled solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide. We are excited to showcase how our data-driven yet human-centric approach and cutting-edge technology are transforming recruitment for both employers and job seekers."A Collaborative Effort for Industry-Wide ImpactThe Viewpoint episode will explore the significant advancements and breakthroughs that have reshaped the recruitment industry, highlighting the crucial role of technology in enhancing recruitment practices and improving outcomes. Viewers will gain valuable insights into how 360 is revolutionizing the way we find and hire top talent for our clients.Through this collaboration with 360 Talent Avenue, the show aims to deliver a comprehensive and insightful examination of the current state of recruitment, offering valuable knowledge and inspiration to businesses and individuals alike.Don't Miss OutMark the calendars for the upcoming Viewpoint episode featuring 360 Talent Avenue and join us as we explore the exciting future of recruitment. Tune in to gain invaluable insights that will empower and help you thrive in today's dynamic job market.Viewpoint's new season will begin January 15, 2024. Check your local Public Television network for specific dates and times of our episode, and learn more about 360 Talent Avenue's innovative solutions by visiting 360-solutions/ .To view the segment, visit .About ViewpointViewpoint is a widely acclaimed television series hosted by Dennis Quaid that explores a range of subjects through in-depth discussions and engaging conversations. With a reputation for thought-provoking content, Viewpoint captivates audiences with its exploration of diverse topics, shedding light on various aspects of our evolving world.About 360 Talent Avenue360 Talent Avenue, a certified Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), helps businesses transform their recruiting process through innovative, data-driven talent acquisition solutions that empower them to hire swiftly and efficiently. The 360 solution suite encompasses extensive Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) for high volume hiring needs, Direct Placement Specialized Searches for hard-to-fill open positions, Payrolling (Employer of Record) Services for administration of employee benefits, payroll, compliance monitoring, and workers' compensation and Recruitment Consultingfor a more personalized strategy. Recruit better®.Press Contactpress@360talentavenue

