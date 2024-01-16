7 Pakistani TV shows to watch in 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) There are 7 TV shows from Pakistan that we're looking forward to watching on YouTube and social media in India



There are 7 TV shows from Pakistan that we're looking forward to watching on YouTube and social media in India.

'Sun Mere Dil', a Khalil ur Rehman Qamar drama directed by Haseeb Hassan under 7th Sky Entertainment, marks the return of 'Jo Bichar Gaye' stars Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali.

The much-awaited sequel to 'Tere Bin' will air in 2024. The upcoming season may modify the characters and narrative, although nothing is known.



Geo TV's new drama 'Khaie' teasers are creating waves on social media for all the right reasons. Grand and dramatic, the teasers seem cinematic.



Green Entertainment will release 'Pagal Khana' in early 2024. Iqbal Hussain of 'Zebaish' and 'Nazr e Baad' wrote and directed the show.



Due to its cast and creators, Hum TV's new drama 'Jafaa' is generating social media hype. Danish Nawaz directed the project, and Samira Fazal wrote it.



Gentleman, another Khalil ur Rehman Qamar film, starring Yumna Zaidi, Humayun Saeed, Sohai Ali Abro, and Ahmed Ali Butt in key parts.



'Akhaara', starring Feroze Khan and Sonya Hussyn, has been anticipated since mid-year. Project teaser and poster mix heroics with a timeless romance.