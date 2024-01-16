Iqoo Neo 9 Pro Confirmed To Launch In India In February; Here's What You Can Expect

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is all set to launch in India in February.

The gadget will soon be available in the nation, the business has confirmed with the publication of a teaser. Since the iQOO Neo 9 Pro was just introduced in China, we already know some of the potential features of the next phone.

It's important to note that the company just revealed the iQOO 12, their flagship model, which will retail for Rs 52,999 in India.

The upcoming Neo model will likely be a more affordable version of the flagship, aimed at offering a performance-oriented smartphone.





While the company hasn't revealed the name of the phone, the teaser has enough hints that suggests this is the Neo 9 Pro and tipsters have also previously leaked that the device is coming to India.

Nonetheless, based on the leaks, there's a good probability that the Pro version of the Chinese iQOO Neo 9 will make its way to India. Additionally, according to tipster, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, which is included in the Chinese version of the iQOO Neo 9, will power the Pro smartphone in India.



Here's what you can expect from the upcoming smartphone

The iQoo Neo 9 Pro could come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED displays with 2,800 x 1,260 pixels resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and HDR10+ support.

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with an Adreno 740 GPU is rumoured to power it. Up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage and up to 16GB of RAM could be supported on the phone. Probably the most recent Android 14 OS will support it. The iQOO is probably powered by a 5,160mAh battery that supports 120W wired rapid charging.