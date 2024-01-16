Karnataka: Nidumamidi Swamiji Stirs Controversy, Says It Was Inappropriate For Hindus To Demolish Babri Masjid

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sri Veerabhadra Channamalla Swamiji of Nidumamidi Math has stirred a debate by expressing his views on the Babri Masjid demolition. Speaking to the media in Chikkaballapur district's Bagepally, the revered spiritual leader acknowledged the historical context, noting that 500 years ago, Babur demolished the temple of Vishnu or Rama to construct a mosque.

He emphasized that the sentiment of rebuilding the temple at the same location was understandable, but he underscored that it was the ruling class leaders, not the common people or religious leaders, who were responsible for the temple's demolition. He highlighted that the common Muslim population was not involved in the decision-making process.

While recognizing the political necessity that led to the Babri Masjid's demolition, Swamiji firmly asserted that it is not appropriate to advocate for the destruction of religious structures. He pointed out that the Ram Mandir had been constructed as per a court order, and there was no need to expedite the process. Swamiji preached a message of peace, urging the nation to focus on development by fostering harmony and avoiding unnecessary conflicts.

The controversial statement by Nidumamidi Swamiji has sparked a heated debate, with opinions divided on whether it is appropriate to revisit the events surrounding the Babri Masjid demolition, especially as Ayodhya gears up for the dedication ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22.

The birthplace of Lord Rama, Ayodhya, is abuzz with preparations as the city transforms into a splendid display, resonating with the joy of over 100 crore Hindus.