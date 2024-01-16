Game Of Thrones: Kit Harington Talks About His Anxiety And Mental Health Challenges After Show Ends

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kit Harington, well-known for his role as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, has continued to publicly address his mental health journey since the show's finale. Harington frankly discusses his battles with drinking, social anxiety, and mental health challenges following the conclusion of Game of Thrones in a forthcoming edition of The Hidden 20% podcast, which will be released on January 17. at a preview interview with host Ben Branson, Harington discusses his prior effort at a rehabilitation course and the assistance he got at an American clinic, which led to his ADHD diagnosis. Despite his enormous celebrity from Game of Thrones, Harington discusses the emotional toll it took on him.







According to Deadline, Harington reminisced on his watershed moment. He said,“I realized that my life was hinging on this. Luckily, it was the right place at the right time. I managed to forge a new life from there.” Recounting his experience, the Eternals star shared that he initially“entered rehab drunk, sobered up in there and went, 'F**k this, not you guys in a circle. No, thank you.” He chose a second treatment programme, when he was made aware of his ADHD. He attempted to manage the problem on his own for four years, but it proved difficult.

Kit Harington revealed to podcast host Ben Branson that he is now "sober and present," focusing on his two-year-old boy and six-month-old daughter, whom he has with Game of Thrones co-star and wife, Rose Leslie. Harington acknowledged the difficulties of staying concentration,“My head wants to go to every other thing in the room at once.” He also reveals facing occasional impatience during playtime with his children.

Further, Harington admitted that he“tried to project this image (Jon Snow) of utter sophistication and coolness” despite secretly feeling“terrified about everything.” This internal conflict eventually fell as the show concluded. During the conversation, the actor highlighted the danger of falling into the rabbit hole of online feedback, where he came across both criticism and praise.

According to recent claims, Kit Harington may return for a Game of Thrones spin-off series focusing on Jon Snow's life. Even though the show was announced years ago, there have been no updates on its progress. The Game of Thrones crew intends to create multiple spin-off programmes in the following years. While House of the Dragon prepares for its second season, additional productions include A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Night, Nine Voyages, 10,000 Ships, and The Golden Empire, an animated series.