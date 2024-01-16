Ram Mandir inauguration: 7 must-try traditional foods in Ayodhya

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ayodhya is known for its rich cultural and historical significance. Traditional Indian cuisine, which varies across regions, is essential to the local experience. Here are seven must-try traditional foods in Ayodhya.

Litti is made from whole wheat flour filled with roasted chickpeas powder, served with Chokha made with boiled veggies.

Parathas are a staple in North Indian cuisine, and Peda Paratha is a unique variation. It involves stuffing the paratha with khoya and sugar.

Similar to Litti Chokha, Baati Chokha is a traditional dish where wheat dough is shaped into round balls, baked, and then served with mashed vegetables.

Kachori is a deep-fried, flaky pastry filled with spiced lentils or mashed potatoes. It is often served with potato curry (sabzi) and tamarind chutney.

Ayodhya, like many other Indian cities, is known for its sweet treats. Pedas, a milk-based sweet, are popular in the region.

These sweet, deep-fried dumplings are made from wheat flour, jaggery, and fennel seeds. Gulgule is often prepared during festivals and special occasions.

An aromatic rice dish cooked with vegetables and a blend of spices, Tehri is a vegetarian alternative to the famous biryani. It reflects the local culinary traditions of Ayodhya.