Are Rajinikanth's Neighbours Unhappy? Read

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rajinikanth's massive fan base is almost unprecedented. He is undoubtedly one of Tamil Nadu's most renowned individuals. Despite not being from the Tamil diaspora (he is of Marathi heritage), Rajinikanth's rise to prominence as a main man in Tamil film is admirable. Large crowds congregate outside the actor's home on his birthdays and other festivals, indicating widespread mania around him.

Rajinikanth comes out of his Poes Garden house on certain occasions such as Pongal, Diwali, and Labour Day to greet admirers. On these days, his followers will often wait for hours to see him. Even though Rajinikanth is enjoying the outpouring of affection from the throng outside his house, his neighbours appear to be inconvenienced as a result. The noise and commotion made by the fans in the residential area has irritated some of his neighbours.

In a viral video, an elderly woman who lives nearby expresses her distress. She stated that during every festival, noise is heard from outside the home beginning early in the morning. She stated that even on vacation, she is unable to relax at home.

“We also pay taxes, why should we suffer,” she is heard saying, while adding that Rajinkanth should meet his fans somewhere away from the house.

Rajinikanth expressed his Pongal greetings recently and said,“I pray to God that everyone should be happy with health and peace of mind on this Pongal. If there is discipline in life and honesty in thinking, life will be peaceful, and will be happy,” he said.

Rajinikanth is presently filming Vettaiyan in Puducherry. The actors' most recent poster was issued by the producers to commemorate the auspicious occasion of Pongal. Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati all play prominent parts in the film with Rajinikanth.