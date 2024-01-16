Australian Open 2024: Alexander Zverev Rallies Past Dominik Koepfer To Seal Round 2 Berth

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a thrilling tennis encounter, Alexander Zverev showcased his resilience by saving set points in the third set, ultimately securing a remarkable comeback victory against Dominik Koepfer. The match unfolded in four sets, with Zverev emerging triumphant with a scoreline of 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-3 at the Australian Open. Witness the drama and determination as Zverev navigates through adversity to claim victory on the Grand Slam stage.
The sixth-ranked contender globally, Alexander Zverev, progressed to the Australian Open's second round, securing a victory in a German derby against Dominik Koepfer, who holds the 62nd position in the world rankings.
Despite conceding the initial set with a score of 4-6, Zverev staged a comeback, clinching the second set with a 6-3 triumph. The match intensity heightened as Koepfer posed a threat in claiming another set, but Zverev secured the tiebreak with a decisive 7-3 victory. In the fourth set, Alexander asserted dominance, allowing his opponent to secure only three games.
Looking ahead, Zverev is set to face Slovak Lukas Klein, the 163rd-ranked player globally, in the second round. Klein, who successfully qualified for the main draw, emerged victorious in his first-round clash against South Korean Kwon Soon-woo. The stage is set for another compelling showdown in Zverev's quest at the Australian Open.
Also Read:
Rafael Nadal named ambassador for Saudi Tennis Federation; paves way for tennis growth in KSA
MENAFN16012024007385015968ID1107728484
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.