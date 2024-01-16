SPOTTED: Alia Bhatt To Karan Johar; Celebs Elevate Style Game

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alia Bhatt to Karan Johar; celebs light up city streets with their impeccable fashion. Let's check out their pictures
Alia Bhatt to Karan Johar; celebs light up city streets with their impeccable fashion. Let's check out their pictures
Karan Johar attended the Filmfare press conference wearing a black suit
Alia Bhatt was seen in casual attire while she arrived at the airport
Karisma Kapoor was seen at Mumbai's Bandra in a black causal shirt and blue pants
Bhoomi Pednekar was in the city wearing a white shirt and black denims
Raveena Tandon was spotted in a denim ensemble at Bandra
Akansha Ranjan was spotted in a light mint green blazer under which she wore a grey top and white pants
Neha Bhasin was in denim shorts and a black top as she was spotted at Bandra
Giorgia Adriani was spotted in a blue sports bra and black shorts with large black shades on at Bandra
MENAFN16012024007385015968ID1107728474
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.