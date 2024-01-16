               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
SPOTTED: Alia Bhatt To Karan Johar; Celebs Elevate Style Game


1/16/2024 2:00:38 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alia Bhatt to Karan Johar; celebs light up city streets with their impeccable fashion. Let's check out their pictures



Karan Johar attended the Filmfare press conference wearing a black suit



Alia Bhatt was seen in casual attire while she arrived at the airport



Karisma Kapoor was seen at Mumbai's Bandra in a black causal shirt and blue pants



Bhoomi Pednekar was in the city wearing a white shirt and black denims



Raveena Tandon was spotted in a denim ensemble at Bandra



Akansha Ranjan was spotted in a light mint green blazer under which she wore a grey top and white pants



Neha Bhasin was in denim shorts and a black top as she was spotted at Bandra



Giorgia Adriani was spotted in a blue sports bra and black shorts with large black shades on at Bandra

