Australian Open 2024: Deja Vu For Fans As Alcaraz Races Through 2Nd Round On Melbourne Return

In a reminiscent moment for tennis enthusiasts, Carlos Alcaraz made a triumphant return to the Australian Open after a two-year absence. The second-seeded Spaniard faced an early challenge from Richard Gasquet but ultimately powered through to secure a 7-6(5), 6-1, 6-2 victory inside the iconic Rod Laver Arena. Alzaraz is often called as the next Nadal and he proved exactly why today, Nadal has missed this year's tournament due to an injury just a few days ahead of the start of the Australian Open.

Alcaraz, who missed the 2023 Australian Open due to injury, showcased resilience in a closely contested opening set against Gasquet. Overcoming the former World No. 7 in a tense tie-break, Alcaraz then dominated the proceeding sets, sealing the win in two hours and 22 minutes.

Next up for Alcaraz is a second-round clash against Lorenzo Sonego, who secured a hard-fought 4-6, 7-6(8), 6-2, 7-6(4) win against Daniel Evans. The 20-year-old Spaniard, triumphant at the 2022 US Open and 2023 Wimbledon, is now on a quest to join the elite ranks of Mats Wilander and Bjorn Borg as the third man in the Open Era to capture three Grand Slam titles before turning 21.

