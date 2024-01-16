Veritas Collaborative Expands Adult Inpatient And Residential Programming In Durham, NC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With the addition of adult beds at its RTP treatment center in Durham, Veritas Collaborative is poised to address the growing demand for higher levels of care for adults in the region

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritas Collaborative, an eating disorder treatment leader in the Southeastern United States, is opening a 12-bed inpatient unit for adults at its RTP location in Durham, NC on January 17, 2024. With this expansion, Veritas Collaborative will address the growing demand for specialized adult services within the state. The existing Douglas location in Durham will continue to serve 25 residential clients, making 37 adult beds available across sites to clients in need of these higher levels of care.



"We're excited to offer more programming for adult patients in Durham where there's a major need,” said Amy Gerberry, the Executive Director of the RTP facility.“Eating disorders are serious illnesses, but they are treatable. Patients can recover when they have access to effective, evidence-based care at the right time.”

An estimated 9 percent of people in North Carolina will struggle with an eating disorder in their lifetime. The consequence of eating disorders remaining untreated or undertreated is alarming, as eating disorders have the second-highest mortality rate among mental illnesses, following opioid use disorder.

"Inpatient and residential treatment is imperative for individuals with severe symptoms or requiring more structure and support than an outpatient facility can provide,” said Dr. Mark Warren, Chief Medical Officer of Veritas Collaborative.“Our multidisciplinary teams include physicians, therapists, dietitians, and other health and education professionals collaborating to achieve medical, psychological, and nutritional stability. These higher levels of care give patients the skills to continue recovery at lower levels and within their support systems."

Veritas Collaborative offers inpatient, residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and outpatient programming for children adolescents, and adults in North Carolina and Georgia. The range of interventions includes Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Family-Based Treatment (FBT), nutrition rehabilitation and counseling, art and yoga therapies, and medical and psychiatric management.

For additional information about Veritas Collaborative or to inquire about treatment, please contact 855-875-5812 or visit veritascollaborative .

