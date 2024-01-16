Qamar Zaman, Forbes Agency Council Influencer, Shares Expertise In Latest Article- Navigating Urgency Vs. Importance In The PR World

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zaman, a thought leader on Forbes Agency Council and an expert digital marketer discusses Urgency Vs. Importance In The PR

Grand Cayman Cayman Islands , Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qamar Zaman, founder of KISS PR Digital Marketing and a respected author, delivers vital insights for business owners in his latest Forbes Agency Council post.



Qamar Zaman Forbes Agency Council Influencer

Key Highlights by Qamar Zaman Thought leader on Forbes Agency Council



Zaman merges personal insights with Charles E. Hummel's "Tyranny of the Urgent" principles into PR.

Focuses on differentiating urgent tasks from those critical for long-term objectives.

Includes strategies like strategic planning, clear communication, and leveraging technology.

Stresses the importance of introspection and regular reflection for setting priorities.

Real-world PR scenarios demonstrate the consequences of prioritizing urgent over important tasks.

Applies Hummel's teachings for a balanced approach in both professional and personal life. Encourages aligning actions with one's true purpose for meaningful growth.

Zaman, a distinguished member of the Forbes Agency Council and an expert in digital marketing, SEO, and copywriting, demonstrates his expertise in blending storytelling with marketing. His work serves as a valuable guide and source of inspiration for business owners and marketers worldwide. For more detailed insights, read the full article on Forbes.

