The Carebidet, Acknowledged With CES 2020 Innovation Award, Now Available In The United States

A Complete Intelligent Toileting System with five distinct automated functions: detection, waste removal, washing, drying, and continuous moisture management.

- Hoonsang Lee, Co-Founder and CEO of CuracoORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned for unveiling products in the technology sector, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) witnessed the emergence of a standout innovation that has officially entered the US market.The Carebidet, a Complete Intelligent Toileting System (CITS) developed by South-Korea based Curaco, clinched the prestigious Innovation Award at CES 2020, and is now available in the US through COHealth Solutions.The Carebidet is a product boasting five distinct automated functions: detection, waste removal, washing, drying, and continuous moisture management. Leveraging CITS technology, it provides a hands-free and hygienic experience, catering especially to individuals dealing with incontinence or limited mobility. Featuring intelligence with over 20 sensors, 117 patents, and automated functionality, the Carebidet provides hygienic toileting care, enhancing patient outcomes, preventing and mitigating pressure injuries, improving efficiency, and delivering a comfortable and dignified toileting experience.Mario J Pino, CEO of COHealth Solutions, expressed enthusiasm about introducing the Carebidet to the US market, stating, "Winning the Innovation Award at CES 2020 underscores the advanced technology of the Carebidet and its potential to elevate the daily lives of those in need."When the Carebidet's sophisticated built-in sensors detect urine or feces, it promptly flushes away waste, followed by a thorough washing and air-drying process, ensuring cleanliness and comfort, and eliminating the need for disposable diapers. Furthermore, it effectively neutralizes odors in surrounding areas.Having already garnered popularity in other parts of the world, including being reimbursed between 85-100% in the countries of South Korea and Japan, the availability of the Carebidet in the US opens doors for Americans to experience its benefits. The product's user-friendly design and comfort make it accessible to a diverse range of patients and users. With its ergonomic design and advanced features, the Carebidet represents a leap forward from existing toileting care protocols, offering a lifestyle upgrade for patients in institutional and home care settings."After being honored with the Innovation Award at CES 2020 and with the abatement of the Covid-19 pandemic, our focus shifted towards identifying a Master Distributor in the USA who shares a deep passion for providing dignified, life-changing, and life-saving care – qualities inherent in the Carebidet," expressed Hoonsang Lee, Co-Founder and CEO of Curaco. "We are thrilled to collaborate with COHealth Solutions and are eager to contribute to meeting the needs of the countless Americans who are bed-bound and grappling with diverse health challenges, all of whom stand to benefit significantly from the use of the Carebidet."As the master distributor of the Carebidet in the US, COHealth Solutions is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service and support. Product details and purchase information are now accessible at , with select distribution partners already on board. For more insights into the Carebidet and its features, please visit COHealth Solutions' website or follow them on social media.The recognition of the Carebidet with the CES 2020 Innovation Award and its subsequent availability in the US signifies a momentous achievement for Curaco and COHealth Solutions. With its innovative technology and advanced features, the Carebidet is poised to redefine the approach to toileting care for incontinent and mobility-challenged patients, and aging family members, paving the way for a healthier and more dignified future of toileting care.

