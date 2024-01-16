Presidential Candidate Alander Lee Pulliam Jr. Proposes Overhauling The Two-Party System For A More Inclusive America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 2024 Presidential Candidate Alander Lee Pulliam Jr has announced a groundbreaking plan to dismantle the two-party system, remove the cost of health insurance, and stricken the cost of college. This bold initiative aims to give a voice to all citizens in the United States, regardless of their political affiliation, and provide equal access to essential services such as healthcare and education.Dismantling the Two Party System:The current two-party system in the United States often leaves a significant portion of the population unheard. With more than half of the people in the country not leaning towards either side of the Democrats or Republicans, their independent voices are often marginalized. Alander Lee Pulliam Jr's objective is to remove the barriers that limit citizens to voting for only two parties and create a platform where all voices can be heard.Removing the Cost of Health Insurance:The United States prides itself on being the richest country, yet it has one of the poorest healthcare systems. Many individuals are left with subpar healthcare due to the flaws in the system, especially when they do not have adequate health insurance. Alander Lee Pulliam Jr aims to take the first step towards achieving equal and just healthcare by removing the cost of health insurance. This will ensure that every citizen has access to quality healthcare, regardless of their financial situation.Stricken the Cost of College:Access to higher education is crucial for the development of individuals and society as a whole. However, the high cost of college often acts as a barrier for many students. Limited resources, financial burdens, and deficiencies in the education system discourage aspiring students from pursuing higher education, leading to increased crime rates and a less educated population. Alander Lee Pulliam Jr plans to reduce this burden by completely removing the cost of college and allowing the Federal Government to take on this responsibility. Alander Lee Pulliam Jr stated, 'Dismantling the two-party system, removing the cost of health insurance, and stricken the cost of college are essential steps towards creating a fair and inclusive society. By giving every citizen a voice and equal access to essential services, we can build a stronger and more prosperous nation. Together, we can create a future where opportunities are not limited by political affiliation or financial constraints.'For more information about the dismantling of the two-party system, removal of health insurance costs, and reduction of college costs.Contact:Name: Jennifer WhiteEmail: ...Phone: 424-270-0480Mailing Address: 611 N Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91203

