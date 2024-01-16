Whitelab Genomics And Siren Biotechnology Announce Partnership To Accelerate AI-Powered Advancements In Gene Therapy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PARIS, FRANCE, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WhiteLab Genomics , artificial intelligence (AI) leaders in genomic medicine, and Siren Biotechnology , the innovators of universal AAV immuno-gene therapy for cancer, today announced a strategic partnership to develop an AI-powered indication discovery platform for AAV immuno-gene therapies for cancer. This collaboration will leverage WhiteLab Genomics' next generation AI platform and expertise to identify additional target indications for Siren's immuno-gene therapies, driving their joint vision to discover effective treatments for cancers."This partnership with WhiteLab Genomics will accelerate our mission to develop universal immuno-gene therapies for cancer," said Dr. Nicole Paulk, Founder and CEO of Siren Biotechnology. "Their expertise in AI applications for genomic medicine make them an ideal match to leverage the timely advancements in AI to accelerate our indication discovery efforts. We believe we are taking a completely novel approach to identifying new indications for AAV gene therapies."Siren Biotechnology's Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy combines the promise of two transformative therapeutic technologies, AAV gene therapy and cytokine immunotherapy, into a single modality that is poised to redefine how tumor cells are destroyed and anti-tumor immunity is elicited. The company unveiled preclinical data on their immuno-gene therapy platform for solid cancers at the ASGCT Annual Meeting in 2023.David Del Bourgo, Co-Founder and CEO of WhiteLab Genomics, commented, "We're thrilled to partner with Siren Biotechnology and utilize our cutting-edge AI platform to advance AAV gene therapies for cancer. Together, we aim to harness the potential of AI in pioneering transformative treatments for cancer patients."As Siren Biotechnology's pioneering AI partner, WhiteLab Genomics will perform AI-driven disease profiling and computational analyses to identify high-priority indications for Siren Biotechnology's groundbreaking Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy platform. This partnership highlights the crucial role of AI in drug development and emphasizes the shared dedication of Siren Biotechnology and WhiteLab Genomics to deliver the potential of AAV gene therapy to cancer patients.About Siren BiotechnologyHeadquartered in San Francisco, CA, Siren Biotechnology is sounding the alarm against cancer. We are pioneers of Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy for CancerTM, which combines the promise of two transformative therapeutic technologies, AAV gene therapy and cytokine immunotherapy, into a single modality which we believe will redefine how we destroy tumor cells and elicit anti-tumor immunity. Our vision is for Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy to become the standard of care for any solid tumor cancer. Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy for Cancer. It's Here.About WhiteLab GenomicsFounded in 2019, backed by Y-Combinator, WhiteLab Genomics stands at the convergence of computer sciences and biology, pioneering the accelerated development of genomic medicines. By leveraging their proprietary technology, WhiteLab Genomics analyzes complex biological data powered by AI to significantly reduce development timelines and mitigate associated risks. Based on exhaustive datasets, the platform provides in-silico simulations to discover and design optimized payloads and vectors. WhiteLab aims to expedite the drug development process, cut costs, and accelerate the delivery of life-saving therapies to the market. The company collaborates with leading pharmaceutical companies such as Sanofi, academic institutions, and innovative biotechnology companies. Recognized for their contribution to advancing the field of gene and cell therapy, WhiteLab Genomics is part of the prestigious French government supported French Tech 2030 program.

Ariel Kramer

WhiteLab Genomics

email us here