Mars Petcare Awards $100,000 In Grants, Honors Nearly 11 Million Pets Living In BETTER CITIES FOR PETSTM Certified Cities

FRANKLIN, TENN., UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For the sixth year in a row, Mars Petcare has awarded $100,000 in grants to cities across the United States that are working to keep people and pets together. Five cities each received a $20,000 BETTER CITIES FOR PETSTM grant for their pet-friendly programs.Supporting Innovative City ProgramsSince 2018, Mars Petcare has provided more than a half a million dollars in city grants. The recipients of the latest grants, awarded at the end of 2023, include:- Cheyenne, Wyoming – creating a city-wide partnership program to increase the number of pet-friendly businesses and make it easier for pet parents to find them.- Montclair, New Jersey – expanding its program to provide safety net support for seniors with pets to reduce surrenders and prolong the many benefits of pet ownership.- Novato, California – creating a buzzworthy take on pet inclusivity with a PR and education program spotlighting landlords and businesses that welcome pets in Marin County.- Schenectady, New York – establishing the Pets Are Family Too assistance program providing food and support to help families keep their pets in times of crisis and homelessness.- Sherwood, Arkansas – developing a“Calm Room” at the local shelter for lower-stress engagement between pets and potential adopters and to support those with sensory issues.Perspective from Cities Receiving Grants“As a dog owner myself, I know how pets contribute to their owners' well-being. The Cheyenne Animal Shelter's Business Partnership Program will help support businesses in our community that choose to allow pets and improve the lives of pets and their owners across Cheyenne.” – Mayor Patrick Collins, Cheyenne, Wyoming“Our county has some of the highest rental housing costs in the country and very limited rental inventory for pet owners. One of the most common reasons Novato residents relinquish their pets to Marin Humane is their inability to secure pet-friendly housing. Our proposed Pet Inclusive Marin program will promote pet-inclusive businesses and landlords, in an effort to increase and improve options for our residents with pets.” – 2023 Mayor Susan Wernick, Novato, California“Schenectady is proud to be a BETTER CITIES FOR PETS member, and I am honored that we were selected for a grant award. My office is committed to taking a leadership role when it comes to ease of pet ownership and the fair treatment of animals in Schenectady. The grant will establish the Schenectady Pets are Family Too Assistance program. This program will enable Schenectady and our partners at Mohawk Hudson Humane Society to help keep pets with their families even if they suffer from the financial difficulties associated with house fires, homelessness, domestic violence, and other crises that can separate them from their pets. We look forward to enacting this program and working with BETTER CITIES FOR PETS for many years to come.” – Mayor Gary R. McCarthy, Schenectady, New YorkHelping Cities Lead the Way on Pet-FriendlinessSince the BETTER CITIES FOR PETSTM program launched its City Certification initiative in 2019, nearly 150 cities in the United States and Canada have achieved certification. The certified cities are home to almost 11 million dogs and cats who, along with their pet parents, benefit as their cities implement pet-friendly programs and policies.The BETTER CITIES FOR PETSTM program helps by providing free toolkits and resources. These include the Pets Welcome Pet-Friendly Business Toolkit, the Helping Homeless Pets Toolkit and, new in 2023, the Pets on Patios Toolkit with model legislation for cities and tools for restaurant owners who want to welcome pets.Communities interested in joining the growing list of certified cities can visit BetterCitiesForPets to explore the program's free tools and apply for certification. Once a city applies for certification, it is also eligible to apply for the program's annual city grants.See the full list of certified cities here.About Mars PetcarePart of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTROTM, GREENIESTM, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMSTM and EUKANUBATM as well as the Waltham Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELDTM, BLUEPEARLTM, VCATM, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANELTM genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLETM GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUNDTM programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. We're also dedicated to providing a safe and fun place for dogs to stay and socialize at over 200 Camp Bow Wow® doggy day care and boarding facilities. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

