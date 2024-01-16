(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) - Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report offers valuable insights into the competitive landscape of GBM (Glioblastoma Multiforme) therapeutics

The report forecasts that there will be over 79,000 incident cases of GBM in 2023 across 16 countries, underlining the significant burden of the disease. GBM has only a limited number of innovator treatment options available, with Roche being a major player in the GBM market. This indicates the need for more effective therapies.

There are a total of 803 molecules in the pipeline for GBM, with 19 drugs in Phase III and 171 drugs in Phase II. This suggests a promising pipeline of potential treatments under development. Global Clinical Trials: Clinical trials for GBM involve a mix of commercial and academic sponsors, with the United States playing a pivotal role as the key country for conducting Phase III trials.

The report highlights that partnerships have been the most prominent type of deals in the GBM therapeutics sector, reflecting collaboration among companies working on GBM assets. These insights provide a comprehensive view of the current state and future prospects of GBM therapeutics, including disease prevalence, the pipeline of candidate drugs, and the significance of partnerships in advancing GBM treatments.

