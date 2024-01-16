Secco Drink Infusion By Tastelab Announces In-Flight Refreshment Collaboration With Luxury Air Travel Pioneer, Aero

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Luxury Travel Jet Service Aero Partners with Secco Drink Infusion

Secco All Natural Drink Infusions Offered in Aero Luxury Jet Travel Services

Secco All Natural Drink Infusions for Cocktails, Mocktails, Sodas and Water

Every traveler touchpoint on Aero has been curated to serve consumers with elevated tastes and preferences featuring unique brand partners like Secco.

- Heather O'ConnorNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Secco Drink Infusion by TasteLab is proud to announce a collaboration with Aero, a premium book-by-the-seat jet service, on a new bespoke in-flight refreshment menu for Aero guests. Along with traditional cocktail mixtures, a selection of Secco's drink infusions will be featured in a section of their menu offering premium non-alcoholic beverages, aligning with current trends in consumer preferences towards“mocktails” and healthier refreshment options. The collaboration launched in late October, timed with peak travel season.“This exciting partnership easily enables Aero to elevate their in-flight alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage options with minimal effort and extends Secco's global brand reach into the North American luxury travel market,” said Heather O'Connor, Vice President of Marketing for Secco-USA.“Flight attendants can simply tear open and add a packet of Secco's mixologist-designed blends of dried fruit, spices, and botanicals to beverages without the complexity of procurement and preparation when you do not have a bartender in the galley. Aero has successfully created an unmatched air travel experience that makes you feel like you are flying private. Every touchpoint has been curated to serve consumers with elevated tastes and preferences. This collaboration is ideal as both brands appeal to a similar audience seeking out-of-the-ordinary experiences.”“Our discerning guests are weary of mass-market products, often laden with artificial flavorings, additives, and sugar,” added Aaron Schriever, Guest Experiences Manager.“At Aero, we invest time and energy in understanding what our guests look for during their flight. By offering unique brands like Secco, we provide a differentiated travel experience compared to traditional commercial airlines and private jets. This is part of an overall commitment to curate select brand partners that appeal to our guests and enhance the Aero experience, from check-in to landing.”Secco offers all-natural drink infusions that can be effortlessly added to cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages like mocktails, seltzers or sparkling water. Secco is convenient for the home bartender and a perfect fit for luxury yachting, private air travel, and luxury hospitality environments. Globally, Secco is found at some of the top destinations for luxury travel in the world, including luxury residences in Hong Kong and exclusive safari camps in Africa, due to ease of use while still delivering a wow factor in terms of flavor and visual appeal. Secco is available for purchase in the United States on Secco-USA (with free shipping for orders $30+) and Amazon for consumers; or Faire for wholesale orders.ABOUT SECCO:Secco was founded in Cape Town, South Africa, by Wessel Pieterse, a food scientist and entrepreneur who is the heart and driving force behind Secco's product innovation. Secco Drink Infusions feature a range of seven mixologist-curated blends, each featuring all-natural freeze-dried whole fruits, spices, and edible botanicals. Once added to the glass, Secco infuses natural flavor and color into any beverage, including cocktails, non-alcoholic“mocktails,” soda, and water. Secco is committed to sustainability and female empowerment, two brand cornerstones of the company's unwavering mission. Secco is available in Africa, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Asia. It is exclusively distributed through IncubateUS, LLC, in the United States and Canada.ABOUT AERO:Aero is a book-by-the-seat jet service that offers a smooth journey from booking to your final destination. Enjoy spacious premium seats, private terminals with no lines or crowds, a dedicated concierge team, and curated amenities. Aero's meticulously designed jets with seating for up to 16 guests have been well-crafted at every touchpoint, featuring hand-stitched Italian leather seats, state-of-the-art lighting, and a custom sound system. Aero guests can now enjoy flying on scheduled routes in North America from Los Angeles, Dallas, Sun Valley, Aspen, and Los Cabos. With a seamless direct flight aboard Aero, guests can minimize travel time and maximize vacation time.

Heather O'Connor

Secco-USA

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

See Secco Inside Aero Luxury Cabins