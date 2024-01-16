Join The Excitement At BOXTRUCKFEST: A Conference For Expedited Freight Professionals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOXTRUCKFEST

BOXTRUCKFEST - October 17-18, 2024, Atlanta. Ga. Education, training, and business development tailored to the unique needs of expedited freight owner-operators

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, FULTON, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready for an experience at BOXTRUCKFEST, the ultimate gathering for expedited freight owner-operators. This in-person event, set to take place at Le Méridien Atlanta Perimeter Grand Salon in the heart of Atlanta, GA, promises two days filled with education, creativity, and innovation.At the forefront of BOXTRUCKFEST is Kim M Braud, a visionary leader who identified a unique opportunity within the market. Recognizing the need to empower box truck companies and their drivers with the essential knowledge to effectively build and scale their businesses, Kim embarked on a journey that led to the creation of @TheBoxTruckLady TikTok. Through concise and informative videos, she uncovered a significant gap in understanding and limited access to crucial resources for box truck companies.With a dedicated emphasis on Amazon Relay , Kim devotes her time to coaching owner-operators on achieving success and effectively managing their businesses in alignment with the guidelines established by the Amazon Relay platform. Highlighting the significant potential within the box truck industry, she emphasizes the importance for companies to comprehend the guidelines and regulations outlined by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). While box trucks play a crucial role in the transportation sector, their owners often grapple with the challenges of adhering to best practices. Kim aims to empower these owners by providing insights and guidance to navigate the intricacies of both Amazon Relay and FMCSA regulations, ensuring a seamless and compliant operation within the industry standards.Motivated by a commitment to bridge this knowledge gap, Kim envisioned and brought to life BOXTRUCKFEST-the first-of-its-kind event that goes beyond being a mere gathering. It is a platform meticulously designed to provide unparalleled education, training, and business development specifically tailored to the unique needs of expedited freight professionals. Kim's dedication and foresight drive this initiative, creating an invaluable resource that transforms the landscape of the box truck industry.Limited Tickets Available: ONLY 100 TICKETS WILL BE SOLD, allowing participants exclusive access to interact with sponsors and featured guests. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this transformative event.We invite industry service providers to be a crucial part of BOXTRUCKFEST. Become an integral part of BOXTRUCKFEST, the forefront event reshaping the narrative of the box truck community. This is your exclusive chance to position your brand alongside innovation, education, and empowerment in the ever-evolving landscape of expedited freight.About BOXTRUCKFESTTMBOXTRUCKFEST is a pioneering event dedicated to empowering box truck companies and their drivers with the knowledge needed to build and scale their businesses effectively. Founded by Kim M Braud, a visionary leader in the industry, BOXTRUCKFESTTM is a platform designed to provide unparalleled education, training, and business development tailored to the unique needs of expedited freight professionals.Contact InformationFor media inquiries, press passes, and sponsorship information please contact:BOXTRUCKFEST...Follow us on social media at @boxtruckfest

