Sweeping Skies : Drone Service Market Soars To Anticipated Heights, Projected At $128.18 Billion By 2030 - By AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Drone Service Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global drone service market generated $4.21 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $128.18 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 40.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, top investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

✅Download Request Sample Pages -

Growth in demand for time efficient delivery service, surge in demand for industry specific solutions, and growth in implementation of autonomous security and surveillance systems drive the growth of the global drone service market . However, cybersecurity issues related to drones and limitation with operational bandwidth of drones hamper the market growth. On the other hand, revamped government regulatory framework and technological advancement in drones are expected to create new opportunities in the coming years.

The report provides detailed segmentation of the global drone service market based on type, duration of service, application, and solution.

Based on type, the drone platform services segment accounted for the highest market share, holding nearly three-fourths of the total share in 2020 and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the drone maintenance repair and overhaul services segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 43.6% from 2021 to 2030.

✅Procure Complete Research Report Now - /purchase-options

Based on duration of services, the short duration services segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global drone service market , and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the long duration services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 42.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 42.9% during the forecast period.

Leading Key Players:-

Aerodyne Group,

Cyberhawk,

DroneDeploy,

Edall Systems,

Phoenix Drone Services LLC,

PrecisionHawk,

senseFly,

Sharper Shape,

Terra Drone Corporation,

Unmanned Experts Inc.

✅Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -

Key Findings Of The Study

▶️By type, the drone maintenance repair and overhaul services segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

▶️By duration of service, the long-duration service segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

▶️By application, the aerial photography & remote sensing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future

▶️By solution, the enterprise segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future

▶️By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Similar Reports We Have on Transportation Industry:

- Drone Package Delivery Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Drone Type (Fixed wing, Rotary wing, Hybrid), by Range (Short range, Long range), by Package size (Less than 2 kilograms, Between 2 kilograms and 5 kilograms, Greater than 5 kilograms), by Operation Mode (Remotely piloted, Partially autonomous, Fully autonomous), by End-use (Logistics, Healthcare and pharmaceutical, Food and beverage, Retail and e-commerce, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

- Long-Range Drone Package Delivery Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Duration (Long Duration (and30 Minutes), Short Duration ( Less than 30 Minutes)), by Package Size (Less than 2 Kilograms, 2 – 5 Kilograms, and 5 Kilograms) and by Solution (Service, Software, Platform, Infrastructure): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

- Drone logistics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Application (Warehouse and Storage Management, Transportation Management), by End-Use (Commercial, Military): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

- Drone Payload Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Application (Defense, Agriculture and environment, Media and entertainment, Energy, Government, Construction and archaeology, Others), by Type (Cameras and sensors, Radar and communication, Weaponry): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn