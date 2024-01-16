Realty Associates Of Houston Welcomes Susana Sarvis As President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Susana Sarvis - President Realty Associates

Realty Associates (a Latter & Blum Company), an independently-owned real estate brokerage, proudly announces Susana Sarvis as president.

- Susana Sarvis

HOUSTON, TX, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A native Houstonian and former educator, Sarvis earned a Master's Degree in Educational Leadership and transitioned from educating children to educating real estate professionals and clients alike. Before joining Realty Associates, Sarvis served as a Sales Manager for Compass, where she opened two offices in Houston and managed agents across an expansive region, directing agents and teams from the heart of the city within the loop to Brenham and College Station. With over 14 years of expertise in brokerage operations, management, and real estate as a Texas Licensed broker, she also possesses a strong background in technology implementations and transitions gained from her tenure at John Daugherty, Realtors and Corcoran Prestige Realty (formerly Krueger Real Estate).

“With a passion for helping others reach their goals and a natural leader, Susana brings invaluable qualities that align seamlessly with our vision for success,” says Lacey Conway, president of Latter & Blum.

Sarvis is a graduate of the Compass Masters Program and the Texas Realtor Leadership Program. She has been recognized as a John Daugherty, Realtors Department of the Year Award Recipient, a Krueger Real Estate Top Producer, and NRG's Top 20 Under 40 Award Recipient. Sarvis has also served as a member of various HAR Committees and has taught CE for HAR.

"Stepping into the role of president with Realty Associates, my enthusiasm is fueled by the prospect of cultivating our agents' businesses,” Sarvis said.“I am eager to foster growth, empower our agents, and transform aspirations into achievements in the dynamic world of real estate."

Having collaborated with a diverse array of agents boasting varying production levels, Sarvis has found immense satisfaction in her professional journey. Her particular specialties have been refining business strategy, honing professional development, goal-setting, and implementing effective processes and procedures for operational excellence.

A proud Texas A&M Aggie, Sarvis lives in Spring, Texas with her husband, four children, and their Australian Shepherd, Blue.

About Realty Associates

Realty Associates is an independently owned real estate brokerage that began as a commercial and property management firm in 1984. The company has grown to include over 1,400 agents in nine offices who serve the residential and commercial real estate needs of clients throughout Greater Houston as well as areas around Southeast Texas. For more information visit .

About Latter & Blum

Since its founding over a century ago, Latter & Blum has forged an unparalleled reputation as the most successful and largest independent real estate company in Louisiana and the Gulf South and operates in the markets of Greater New Orleans, Greater Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Alexandria, DeRidder, Houma, Thibodaux, Lake Charles, Southern Mississippi, Southern Alabama, and Houston, Texas. For more information, visit

