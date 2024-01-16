(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Outlook Report - Managed Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global managed services market research report provides an executive-level overview of the current managed services market worldwide, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027.

The global managed services market report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by product/service type and verticals across the large enterprise and micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME) markets, as well as a review of key managed services market trends as well as the technological developments that are shaping the managed services landscape.

Scope



The global managed services market size was pegged at $789.3 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 13% during the forecast period (2022-2027). Growing complexity of managing IT infrastructure within organizations creates a strong business case for enterprises to engage managed IT services. The rising cost of provisioning, operating and managing IT infrastructure is also driving enterprises to adopt managed IT services model.

According to the publisher, managed services market would see majority share of its revenue come from SaaS segment over the forecast period. Revenue from SaaS segment reached $251.8 billion in 2022 and is set to grow up to $563.4 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.5%.

BFSI is the leading end-use vertical segment for managed services, in terms of revenue contribution, and will remain so over the forecast period. North America is the leading regional market with revenue pegged at $258.7 billion for 2022 and set to grow up to $435.6 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 11% durig the forecast period 2022-2027.



The global outlook report provides information and insights into global managed services market



The primary finding from the publisher's view of revenue opportunities in the managed services market through to 2027, highlighting the market size and growth by product/service, by region, by vertical and by size band.

The latest trends impacting the managed services market.

The market drivers that will facilitate the growth of managed services market.

The market challenges/inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of managed services. The overview of top ICT vendors in the managed services market.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market and Technology Trends

Market Growth Drivers

Market Growth Inhibitors/Challenges

Key Product/Services Market Snapshot

Key Regional Market Snapshot

Key Vertical Market Snapshot

Competitive Landscape Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



IBM

Accenture

HCL Technologies Ltd

Dell Technologies Inc AT&T

