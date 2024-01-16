Limbplastx Will Be One Of The Few Sites To Receive Nuvasive’S Exclusive Brand-New Precice Max Nail On February 26Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Henderson, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Henderson, Nevada -

Nuvasive's 4th generation nail implant is initially only being given to a handful of U.S. surgeons, one of which is the renowned Dr. Kevin Debiparshad.

The new year has brought huge news for the limb lengthening industry that'll have ripple effects throughout the entirety of 2024, because Nuvasive has just announced it's new, FDA-approved nail implant called Precice Max.

The Precice Max nail is initially only being sent to few key opinion leaders throughout the United States, and Dr. Kevin Debiparshad of Las Vegas-based LimbplastX Institute is one of the chosen specialists to receive this cutting-edge technology. Dr. Debiparshad is very excited to receive his Precice Max nail on February 26th, as this 4th generation nail implant is poised to revolutionize limb lengthening as it's known today.

What's so unique about the PMax (Precice Max or 4th generation) is that it's been engineered to enhance weight-bearing capabilities. While the FDA's current guidance upon approval aligns PMax with its predecessor at 50 lbs per implant, biomechanical analysis suggests a broader clinical application range. This new prospective range spans from 95 lbs to 250 lbs per leg, and potentially more with additional clinical data.

This now means that patient rehabilitation will be much more efficient for those interested in receiving limb lengthening treatment, which is a huge step forward from where the industry currently is. Precice Max will also be the most resilient limb lengthening nail ever manufactured, and below are more details about this brand-new technology from Nuvasive.

The Future of Limb Lengthening Nail Strength

In today's orthopedic surgery world, technological advancements are creating all sorts of incredible developments. The new Precice Max technique is going to revolutionize limb lengthening surgery throughout the United States in 2024, and below are some important details that patients should keep in mind:

Precice Max is FDA-Approved: Precice Max has just recently received approval from the FDA, which is a huge development for the technology's advancement not only in the United States, but also around the world. Over the next couple of years it will be widely available on the market, and The LimbplastX Institute will be one of the first American facilities to use this state-of-the-art technique.

When/Where It'll Be Available: For now, Precice Max isn't widely available in the United States. Only four-five sites have been selected to use this new nail, and Dr. Debiparshad of LimbplastX will receive his order on February 26th.

An Exciting Time For The Entire Orthopedic Field: There has been a lot of hype and excitement among orthopedic specialists and patients over the recent FDA approval of Precice Max. There are many different benefits that patients will receive from this state-of-the-art implant technology.

More Details About Precice Max

- The Precice Max is made of titanium.

- Limb lengthening surgery patients will now recover much faster due to the nail's overall strength, allowing for faster progression of rehabilitation.

- The nail's weight limit is around 95-250 pounds per leg.

- Faster progression to social activities.

- More details will be released around the beginning of March when Precice Max hits the market.

Contact Dr. Kevin Debiparshad Of LimbplastX To Learn More About Precice Max

The future of orthopedic implants has finally arrived with Nuvasive's Precice Max nail implant, and surgeons are enthusiastic all over the United States.

One of the first places that people will be able to receive treatment with Precice Max is in Las Vegas at The LimbplastX Institute, where they'll be treated by the industry-renowned surgeon, Dr. Kevin Debiparshad.

Dr. Debiparshad is available for comment regarding the emergence of Precice Max, and he can be reached through this contact page or by calling 702-438-8255.

