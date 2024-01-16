Segway Announces Gokart Pro 2, Available Exclusively At Best Buy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Segway's GoKart Pro 2 redefines speed, entertainment, and adaptability

Arcadia, CALIFORNIA, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segway-Ninebot , the global leader in micromobility and robotics technology, is thrilled to announce the GoKart Pro 2. Customers can pre-order the GoKart Pro 2 at Best Buy stores and on BestBuy .

“The launch of GoKart Pro 2 marks a pivotal moment for Segway as we continue to create and deliver the innovative mobility solutions our customers expect from us,” said Tom Hebert, Vice President of Sales at Segway.“Teaming up with Best Buy provides an Omni-channel buying experience, allowing us to bring our riders a seamless shopping experience.”

The GoKart Pro 2 is engineered to deliver an adrenaline-pumping journey, reaching speeds of up to 26.7 mph, making every ride an extraordinary adventure. Accompanied by a detachable Bluetooth speaker, users can craft a personalized soundtrack, heightening the overall experience of this electric go-kart. With remarkable multifunctionality and effortless conversion of the rear wheels into a Ninebot S self-balancing vehicle, the GoKart Pro 2 guarantees an unparalleled and versatile ride every time.

This incredible ride isn't solely about transportation; it also seamlessly transforms into an immersive racing controller when connected to popular gaming consoles. This exciting capability is tailored perfectly for Best Buy's core audience of gamers and tech fans. Riders can really immerse themselves in the game while seated in the GoKart Pro 2 thanks to the synchronized haptic vibration effect, intensifying the thrill of in-game riding. Segway's latest go-kart is a 3-in-1 technological innovation.

The GoKart Pro 2 is exclusively available for pre-order on BestBuy and via the Best Buy app. When placing a pre-orders, customers can choose to get their GoKart Pro 2 with convenient in-store pickup or have it shipped to their home. The GoKart Pro 2 will be available in March 2024, across all Segway authorized partners.

Segway offered media and consumers exclusive sneak peeks and hands-on demos of the GoKart Pro 2 during CES 2024. To learn more about the latest from Segway, visit the Segway newsroom.

ABOUT SEGWAY-NINEBOT

Segway-Ninebot is a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. In 1999, Segway was established in Bedford NH, US, which is the world leader in commercial-grade, electric, self-balancing personal transportation. Ninebot is an intelligent short-distance transportation equipment operator integrating R&D, production, sales, and service, established in Beijing, 2012. As Segway and Ninebot completed a strategic combination in 2015, Segway-Ninebot came into being. At present, the company's businesses are all around the world and have subsidiaries in Beijing, Seattle, Bedford, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, Seoul, Singapore, Munich, Changzhou, and Tianjin, selling products in more than 80 countries and regions. With the world-renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot will create more products that will lead the users and the entire industry into the future. For more information, please visit .

Attachment

GoKart Pro 2

CONTACT: Rachel Almas Segway ...