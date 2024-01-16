Eimskip: Transaction In Relation To A Share Buy-Back Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In week 3 2024 Eimskip purchased 38,000 of its own shares, at a purchase price of ISK 17,975,500 as further stipulated below:

Date Time No. of shares Share price Purchase price 15.1.2024 09:36 33,000 473.50 15,625,500 16.1.2024 10:07 5,000 470.00 2,350,000 Total 38,000 17,975,500

The trade is in accordance with Eimskip's buy-back program as published on Nasdaq Iceland on 10 October 2023.

Eimskip held 3,837,320 shares prior to the notified transactions, and holds 3,875,320 after them, or the equivalent of 2.31% of issued shares in the company.

The repurchase according to the share buy-back program is completed.

Under current buy-back program Eimskip has purchased a total of 2,150,000 shares in the company, corresponding to 100% of the maximum number of shares to be purchased under this program. Total purchase price is ISK 997,861,000 corresponding to 99,79% of the maximum ISK amount of the buy-back program.

Buy-back under the program will amount to a maximum of 2,150,000 shares and the market value amount will not exceed ISK 1,000,000,000. The buy-back program is in effect for 18 months post the Annual General Meeting held 9 March 2023, unless the conditions for maximum purchase are met before that time. The execution of the buy-back program is according to Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995. In addition, the buy-back program must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014, on market abuse, as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures, which supplements that Regulation.

