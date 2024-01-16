Global AI Camera Market Analysis: 2022-23 Data, Forecasts For 2024 And 2026 And CAGR Projections To 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global AI Camera Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Digital cameras are available in two modes: an AI camera and a simple camera. This report focuses specifically on AI cameras, which comprise more than 75% of the camera market.

In this report, the global market of AI cameras has been segmented based on offerings, product type, technology, end users, and geographical region.



Based on offerings, the AI camera market has been categorized into hardware and software.

Based on product type, the AI camera market has been categorized into compact cameras, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras, 360-degree cameras, and others.

Based on technology, the AI camera market has been categorized into image/face recognition, voice/speech recognition, and optical character recognition.

Based on end users, the AI camera market has been categorized into consumer electronics, security and surveillance, retail/e-commerce, healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, and others. By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia-Pacific currently is the most dominant market for AI cameras.

The Report Includes



An overview of the global market for AI cameras

Analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2024, and 2026. This analysis includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by offering, product type, technology, end user and geographic region

Discussion on the advantages of AI cameras, such as discerning patterns, identifying objects, and predicting potential security threats

Coverage of emerging technologies, the current and future market potential, and the regulatory framework

Review of patents and ESG trends related to AI cameras

Market share analysis of the key companies in the industry and coverage of mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and other market strategies Profiles of the leading market participants

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview



Object Recognition and Tracking

Scene Recognition and Auto Settings Adjustment

Image Enhancement and Post-Processing

Smart Composition and Framing

Facial Recognition

Application Areas

Smartphone Photography

Consumer and Professional Cameras

Surveillance and Security Systems

Cinematography and Filmmaking

Future of AI Cameras

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Challenges

Market Opportunities

Macroeconomic Factors Impact of COVID-19 on the AI Camera Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Offering, Product Type, Technology Type, and End Users



Global AI Camera Market, by Offering



Hardware

Software

Global AI Camera Market, by Product Type



Compact Cameras



CCTV Cameras



DSLR Cameras



360-Degree Cameras

Others

Global AI Camera Market, by Technology



Image/Face Recognition



Voice/Speech Recognition

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Global AI Camera Market, by End User



Consumer Electronics



Security and Surveillance



Retail/E-Commerce



Healthcare



Automotive



Manufacturing Others

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific Rest of the World

Chapter 6 ESG Perspective



Key ESG Issues Addressed by AI Cameras

Higher Carbon Emissions

High Power Consumption

AI Cameras ESG Performance Analysis

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Case Study Concluding Remarks

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8 Company Profiles



Apple

Axis Communications

Adlink Technology

Bosch

D-Link Corp.

Canon Inc.

Eagle Eye Networks

Honeywell International Inc.

Nikon Corp.

Panasonic Corp. Sony Corp.

