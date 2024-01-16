Global AI Camera Market Analysis: 2022-23 Data, Forecasts For 2024 And 2026 And CAGR Projections To 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global AI Camera Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Digital cameras are available in two modes: an AI camera and a simple camera. This report focuses specifically on AI cameras, which comprise more than 75% of the camera market.
In this report, the global market of AI cameras has been segmented based on offerings, product type, technology, end users, and geographical region.
Based on offerings, the AI camera market has been categorized into hardware and software. Based on product type, the AI camera market has been categorized into compact cameras, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras, 360-degree cameras, and others. Based on technology, the AI camera market has been categorized into image/face recognition, voice/speech recognition, and optical character recognition. Based on end users, the AI camera market has been categorized into consumer electronics, security and surveillance, retail/e-commerce, healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, and others. By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia-Pacific currently is the most dominant market for AI cameras.
An overview of the global market for AI cameras Analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2024, and 2026. This analysis includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028 Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by offering, product type, technology, end user and geographic region Discussion on the advantages of AI cameras, such as discerning patterns, identifying objects, and predicting potential security threats Coverage of emerging technologies, the current and future market potential, and the regulatory framework Review of patents and ESG trends related to AI cameras Market share analysis of the key companies in the industry and coverage of mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and other market strategies Profiles of the leading market participants
Object Recognition and Tracking Scene Recognition and Auto Settings Adjustment Image Enhancement and Post-Processing Smart Composition and Framing Facial Recognition Application Areas Smartphone Photography Consumer and Professional Cameras Surveillance and Security Systems Cinematography and Filmmaking Future of AI Cameras Market Dynamics
Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Challenges Market Opportunities Macroeconomic Factors Impact of COVID-19 on the AI Camera Market
Global AI Camera Market, by Offering Global AI Camera Market, by Product Type
Compact Cameras CCTV Cameras DSLR Cameras 360-Degree Cameras Others Global AI Camera Market, by Technology
Image/Face Recognition Voice/Speech Recognition Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Global AI Camera Market, by End User
Consumer Electronics Security and Surveillance Retail/E-Commerce Healthcare Automotive Manufacturing Others
North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World
Key ESG Issues Addressed by AI Cameras Higher Carbon Emissions High Power Consumption AI Cameras ESG Performance Analysis Environmental Performance Social Performance Governance Performance Case Study Concluding Remarks
Apple Axis Communications Adlink Technology Bosch D-Link Corp. Canon Inc. Eagle Eye Networks Honeywell International Inc. Nikon Corp. Panasonic Corp. Sony Corp.
