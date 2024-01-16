Mental And Health Awareness Introduces Diverse Voices And Perspectives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mental and Health Awareness Magazine January 2024

Belkis Clarke-Mitcham - An award-winning speaker who helps women break away from victimhood.

Benjamin Meyer, LCSW-R. Bilingual Therapy Services for Individuals with Learning Differences

Introducing Diverse Voices and Perspectives: Mental and Health Awareness Magazine Welcomes Exciting New Contributors

Mental and Health Awareness, a leading publication in education, mental health, and treatment options, is thrilled to announce the addition of several dynamic and talented contributors to its esteemed team of writers and creators.

In a continuous effort to bring fresh perspectives and diverse voices to our readers, Mental and Health Awareness has strategically expanded its roster with individuals with a wealth of experience and expertise. The newly welcomed contributors encompass various backgrounds, skills, and viewpoints, enriching the content and ensuring our audience a more comprehensive and inclusive reading experience.

"We are excited to welcome these exceptional individuals to our Mental and Health Awareness family," said Doré Frances, Editor in Chief at Mental Health Awareness. "Our commitment to providing high-quality and diverse content remains unwavering, and adding these contributors aligns perfectly with our mission to be a source of inspiration and insight for our readers."

The new contributors include:

.Belkis Clarke-Mitcham - An award-winning speaker, television and radio presenter, and innovator who helps women break away from victimhood.

.Benjamin Meyer, lCSW-R - A bilingual psychotherapist and English and Spanish coach specializing in helping neurodivergent adults.

.Chelsea Dickinson - A seasoned Parent Coach and Life Coach, with over two decades in the private therapeutic programs industry.

.Dori Mekhiche - Certified health coach and breathwork facilitator certified in health coaching from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition.

.Gina Morgan, MS - Co-developer of the highly acclaimed CORE Multidimensional Awareness Profile (CORE MAP).

.Justine Dean - Author | Coach I Mentor | Facilitator. Has worked with clients in the UK, UAE, USA, Canada, and Australia. Expert in Impostor Syndrome.

.Robert Andrews, MA, LMFT - Founder and director of The Institute of Sports Performance. Mental training consultant and licensed therapist.

.Thomas Davis - Widely acknowledged as a sales & marketing trailblazer. A former Chief Marketing Officer, Clinician, and Educator.

Mental and Health Awareness has always been dedicated to delivering thought-provoking and engaging content to its readership, and these new contributors will play a vital role in maintaining and enhancing that commitment. With their diverse perspectives, unique insights, and exceptional writing skills, Mental and Health Awareness is poised to continue being a go-to source for education, mental health, and treatment option enthusiasts.

About Mental and Health Awareness: MAHA is published quarterly by Horizon Family Solutions.

Our Mantra for the magazine and our website – People Matter Most.

Our Mission – Be more than a magazine. Be a place where all people feel welcomed and valued. Be a catalyst for the happiness of our readers and visitors. Be a source of inspiration for big dreams. Be a radical giver of our time and talents. Be a builder of community and relationships.

