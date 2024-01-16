Majority Of Drugs Are Supplied From Pakistan: J&K DGP

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Jan 16 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) R.R. Swain on Tuesday said that the majority of drugs in the Union Territory are being supplied from Pakistan.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 12th Martyrs' Memorial Cricket tournament in Kathua, he said that about 6,000 brave hearts from different forces of the country have made the supreme sacrifice, and over 1600 of them are from the J&K Police alone.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the ceremony, the DGP highlighted the comprehensive welfare schemes established and being successfully implemented for the families of J&K Police martyrs, which he said are well-organized and funded under the Police Contributory Fund.

About the drug menace in the region, the DGP underlined that the majority of drugs are being supplied from across the border, and this supply of drugs has a direct connection with terrorism and its financial sustenance.

He assured escalating the fight against drugs to an unprecedented level.

Vowing to take strict action against narcotics dealers, the DGP said that the exercise of categorizing the dealers is being done and specific action is being initiated against them.

--IANS

zi/sha