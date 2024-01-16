Activtrak Earns Built In 2024 Best Places To Work Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak today announced it was named one of the Built In 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Austin in its 2024 Best Places to Work Awards. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprises, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

"At ActivTrak we're committed to fostering a remote-first culture that engages and inspires our employees. As a pioneer in the workforce analytics space, understanding how to optimize hybrid work environments and empower team members is built into our DNA," said Heidi Farris, CEO of ActivTrak. "We are honored to be recognized for our people-focused work values and contributions to Austin's thriving business community."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates search for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.



"I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners," said Maria Christopoulos Katris . "I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise and we are so excited to see what lies ahead."

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals. .

About Built In's Best Places to Work

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2024.

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak helps employers and employees work better together to realize their full potential. Our workforce analytics cloud provides visibility and insights across people, processes and technology to help organizations inform key decisions and optimize outcomes. More than 9,500 customers trust ActivTrak, which has been recognized by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000 and Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology award. Founded in 2009, and based in Austin, Texas, ActivTrak is backed by Sapphire Ventures and Elsewhere Partners. To learn more visit: .

SOURCE ActivTrak