THREE MUSICK PEELER ATTORNEYS NAMED TO THE 2024 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA SUPER LAWYERS LIST


1/16/2024 1:02:12 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that three of the firm's attorneys have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2024 Southern California Super Lawyers lists.

Annually, lawyer rating service Super Lawyers recognizes no more than five percent of attorneys in each state. This honor highlights lawyers from over 70 practice areas who have demonstrated exceptional professional achievements and garnered substantial peer recognition. The selection process is rigorous and patented, involving a comprehensive statewide lawyer survey, an independent candidate evaluation, and specialized peer reviews within various practice areas.

The following
Musick Peeler
attorneys have been selected to the 2024 Southern California Super Lawyers
list:

Brian Holman : Schools & Education

Cheryl Orr : Appellate

Daniel Woods : Business Litigation

About Musick Peeler
Founded in 1954, MusickPeeler has offices in five major commercial centers across California with over 100 attorneys practicing in 16 disciplines. For more information, visit MusickPeeler.

SOURCE Musick Peeler

