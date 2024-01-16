Thousands Stopped By AGC's CES 2024 Booth To Experience Its Cutting-Edge Mobility Solutions Firsthand

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
AGC , a Tokyo-based world-class glass, chemicals and high-tech materials manufacturer for the mobility industry, showcased 20 cutting-edge auto industry glass solutions at the successful CES 2024. Located in the West Hall among mobility giants such as Hyundai, John Deere and Amazon Automotive, AGC highlighted its products, which all focused on three key areas: detection, connection and comfortability, to lead the next generation of mobility. Thousands of visitors came to the AGC booth and AGC received a lot of interest and positive feedback from the visitors. Continue Reading
AGC, a Tokyo-based world-class glass, chemicals and high tech materials manufacturer for the mobility industry, displayed 20 innovative products at CES 2024.
AGC's Chief Technology Officer Hideyuki Kurata at CES 2024.
Thousands of people stopped by AGC's booth at CES 2024.
"This was our second year at CES, and we are thrilled that thousands of visitors were able to experience our products firsthand," said Hideyuki Kurata, CTO, AGC. "We're constantly aiming to drive innovation in mobility and working to shift automotive glass from simply serving as a barrier to becoming multi-functional. We are excited to keep developing and supplying innovative materials and solutions to meet the demands of the ever-changing society."
The products AGC highlighted at CES 2024 included:
Detection: Wideye
Wideye is an infrared, transparent and high-optical performance automotive glass for vision glazing, trims and sensor covers. It is specially crafted for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving and can be mounted on multiple vehicle parts to ensure optimal protection while maintaining a sleek design.
Connection: 5G-compatible Glass Antenna
Elegantly designed, these glass antennas are compatible with all frequencies of 5G. They can be installed from the interior side of existing window glass, thereby converting the windows into antennas. Halo, an innovative Las Vegas-based
EV driverless car service that uses 5G, has incorporated AGC's glass antennas, which have been used strategically to minimize communication drops.
Comfortability: Automotive Display Cover Glass
AGC was the first in the world to introduce automotive display cover glass. Leveraging advanced processing technology, quality, and strength, as well as the advantages of film deposition technologies such as anti-reflective and fingerprint-resistant coatings, AGC achieved "safety," "high visibility," and "superior aesthetics."
About AGC
AGC Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, President & CEO: Yoshinori Hirai) is the parent company of the AGC Group, a world leading glass solution provider and supplier of flat, automotive and display glass, chemicals, ceramics and other high-tech materials and components. Building on more than a century of technical innovation, the AGC Group has developed a wide range of cutting-edge products. The Group employs some 57,000 people worldwide and generates annual sales of around 2.0 trillion Japanese yen (approx. US$ 13) through its operations in more than 30 countries and regions. Learn more at AGC's site and on LinkedIn .
About CES:
CES® is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2024 will take place Jan. 9-12, 2024 in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES and follow @CES on social.
Appendix (List of exhibited products and technologies)
|
Product Name
|
Usage
|
FIR(Far infrared)camera-compatible windshield
|
FIR detection for ADAS
|
Glass Solutions for 360° Sensor Integration
|
Lateral integration of a LiDAR sensor
|
Optical Components/Cover Glass
|
LiDAR
|
High Strength Glass for Chemical Strengthening
|
Cover glass for displays of smartphones,
tablets, PCs, etc.
|
Super-Hydrophobic Glass
|
Window and roof glass for mobility
applications; cover glass for sensors
|
5G-compatible Glass Antenna
|
5G-compatible glass antenna
|
5G Glass Technology for Buildings
|
Transparent technologies enabling Indoor Coverage, FWA, Wi-Fi, Private 5G.
|
3D Curved Cover Glass For Automotive Interior
Displays
|
Automotive Interior Display- Center
Information / Cluster / Passenger Display
|
Anti-Reflection/ Color Shift less Dry Coating Film
|
Automotive Interior Display
|
In-vehicle Glass Interface
|
Automotive Interior
|
Tailor-made Glazing Prototypes
|
Automotive Glass
|
Noise Reducing Material
|
Automotive components for noise reducing
|
Transparent Display Glazing
|
Automotive window display for entertainment
|
Light Control Side Window
|
Automotive side glass for privacy
|
Light Control Panoramic Roof with Low-E Coating
|
Automotive panoramic roof glass
|
Glass Solution for P-HUD
|
Head-up display
|
Fluoropolymers for Wire Insulation Materials
|
Electrical components and parts for EVs.
|
Opto-electric Hybrid Substrates and Optical Interface Components
|
Semiconductor parts for next-generation high-speed communication
|
Proprietary Electrolyte Production Technology for All-Solid-State Batteries
|
Automotive solid-state batteries
|
Personal information is handled in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
SOURCE AGC
MENAFN16012024003732001241ID1107728370
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.