Thousands Stopped By AGC's CES 2024 Booth To Experience Its Cutting-Edge Mobility Solutions Firsthand

AGC, a Tokyo-based world-class glass, chemicals and high tech materials manufacturer for the mobility industry, displayed 20 innovative products at CES 2024.

AGC's Chief Technology Officer Hideyuki Kurata at CES 2024.

Thousands of people stopped by AGC's booth at CES 2024.

"This was our second year at CES, and we are thrilled that thousands of visitors were able to experience our products firsthand," said Hideyuki Kurata, CTO, AGC. "We're constantly aiming to drive innovation in mobility and working to shift automotive glass from simply serving as a barrier to becoming multi-functional. We are excited to keep developing and supplying innovative materials and solutions to meet the demands of the ever-changing society."

The products AGC highlighted at CES 2024 included:

Detection: Wideye

Wideye is an infrared, transparent and high-optical performance automotive glass for vision glazing, trims and sensor covers. It is specially crafted for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving and can be mounted on multiple vehicle parts to ensure optimal protection while maintaining a sleek design.

Connection: 5G-compatible Glass Antenna

Elegantly designed, these glass antennas are compatible with all frequencies of 5G. They can be installed from the interior side of existing window glass, thereby converting the windows into antennas. Halo, an innovative Las Vegas-based

EV driverless car service that uses 5G, has incorporated AGC's glass antennas, which have been used strategically to minimize communication drops.

Comfortability: Automotive Display Cover Glass

AGC was the first in the world to introduce automotive display cover glass. Leveraging advanced processing technology, quality, and strength, as well as the advantages of film deposition technologies such as anti-reflective and fingerprint-resistant coatings, AGC achieved "safety," "high visibility," and "superior aesthetics."

