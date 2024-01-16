Global Surface Mining Equipment Industry Report 2023-2030 Featuring Caterpillar, Komatsu, Liebherr, Volvo, Hitachi, And BEML

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Surface Mining Equipment - Populations and Forecasts to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The 'Global Surface Mining Equipment: Populations & Forecasts to 2030" provides detailed data and forecasts for six types of major surface mining equipment: trucks, hydraulic excavators, shovels, loaders, dozers and graders. The data is based on the publisher's extensive mine-site research and equipment models to generate a complete view of equipment counts globally, with breakdowns by each major region and key mining country, and also by major commodity - including coal, iron ore, copper and gold.

Key Highlights



The total number of trucks, hydraulic excavators, rope shovels, wheel loaders, motor graders and dozers across all operating mines (including those in care and maintenance), excluding quarries, at the end of 2023 was estimated at 170,766. The largest share of machines is in Asia Pacific, at 44%, followed by the Middle East & Africa at 12%. Including only active fleet, this figure was 153,277.

With steady growth in output, as more mines ramp up and come on stream, the total number of active machines is forecast to rise to 176,543 by 2030, a CAGR of 2.0% from 2023 to 2030. The largest contributor to this growth will be trucks, and particularly the smaller-sized trucks with shorter lifespans. Of the total, the largest share is accounted for by trucks at 61%. Of these the most popular payload sizes are in the range of 50-99 metric tonne trucks (36%), with 35% below 50t. Next most numerous are dozers accounting for 14% of machines, ahead of hydraulic excavators/shovels at 11%.

Scope

Global, with breakdowns of equipment counts by region (Asia Pacific, Australasia, Europe, Former Soviet Union, Middle East & Africa, North America, South & Central America) and major mining countries, such as Australia, Canada, Chile, China, India, Indonesia, Peru, Russia, South Africa and the USA. Data is also split into total populations and those that are active, and market shares are provided for the leading OEMs by type of machine and by region.

Reasons to Buy



Assess the current populations of each major type of equipment by country and region, and by key commodity (coal, iron ore, gold and copper)

Predict counts of each machine through to 2030

Analyse the key OEMs in each segment and region View counts of trucks by payload, plus numbers of autonomous and electric vehicles

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive summary

2 Global surface mining machinery populations by type and region

3 Mining trucks

4 Excavators & hydraulic shovels

5 Electric shovels

6 Loaders

7 Dozers

8 Graders

9 Leading OEMs



Caterpillar

Komatsu

Liebherr

Volvo

Hitachi BEML

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900