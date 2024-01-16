Perdue Farms Delivers Two Truckloads Of Protein To Help Food Bank Of Delaware Meet Needs Of Food Insecure Neighbors Through Its New Milford Facility

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Salisbury, MD, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perdue Farms has delivered two truckloads of nutritious no antibiotics ever chicken to help the Food Bank of Delaware fill the freezers at its new facility in Milford and help feed those struggling with food insecurity in the First State. The donation of 83,000 pounds of nutritious chicken represents the equivalent of more than 67,000 meals.

“This generous donation from long-time partner Perdue Farms represents hope for our Delaware neighbors struggling with food insecurity,” said Cathy Kanefsky, President and CEO of the Food Bank of Delaware.“At the food bank, our programs focus on how food can improve overall health and well-being for people facing food insecurity, and donations like this help provide access for those who often have few options for nutritious foods and healthy eating.”

Perdue's donation was delivered during the Food Bank of Delaware's grand opening of its new 70,000-square-foot facility in Milford. The donation is part of the company's Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors® outreach to improve quality of life and build strong communities.

“We recognize food insecurity remains a serious problem across the country and we're committed to fighting hunger in the communities we call home, including in Delaware,” said Kevin McAdams, CEO of Perdue Farms.“We're proud to help the Food Bank of Delaware deliver a little hope to some of our most vulnerable neighbors and we aspire to create a community where no one goes to bed hungry.”

Since 2000, Perdue Farms has donated more than 92 million pounds of protein - the equivalent of more than 77 million meals - to the Feeding America network of affiliated food banks of which the Food Bank of Delaware is a valued partner. Perdue was one of the first meat companies to implement a formal program of ongoing donations of perishable protein products, creating a model for other companies to follow.

About Perdue Farms

We're a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch® , Coleman Natural® , and Yummy® , as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon® , is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms .

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company's second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef, and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" PerdueFarm .

Attachment

Perdue Farms Delivers Two Truckloads of Protein to Food Bank of Delaware

CONTACT: Bill See Perdue Farms (410) 341-2533 ...