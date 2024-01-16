Heritage Global, Inc. To Present At The Sequire Investor Summit In Puerto Rico

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, California, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) (“Heritage Global,”“HG” or“the Company”), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions, announced today that Ross Dove, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the upcoming Sequire Investor Summit 2024. Mr. Dove will be presenting on Wednesday, January 24 at 11:00am local time and will be available for one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, January 24 and Thursday, January 25. This highly anticipated event, scheduled for January 23-25, 2024, at Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, promises to offer an array of exciting opportunities for funds, companies, and investors.



Heritage Global Chief Executive Officer Ross Dove commented,“We're thrilled to participate in the Sequire Investor Summit 2024. It's a valuable opportunity to showcase Heritage Global's operations and ongoing initiatives, contributing to the vibrant dialogue within the financial and industrial sectors.”

For more information about the Sequire Investor Summit, including registration details, please visit the official event website at .

About Heritage Global Inc. (“HG”)

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) values and monetizes industrial & financial assets by providing acquisition, disposition, valuation, and lending services for surplus and distressed assets. This aids in facilitating the circular economy by diverting useful industrial assets from landfills and operating an ethical supply chain by overseeing post-sale account activity of financial assets. Specialties consist of acting as an adviser, in addition to acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, real estate, and charged-off account receivable portfolios through its two business units: Industrial Assets and Financial Assets.

About SRAX

SRAX Inc. is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire , companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax and mysequire .

